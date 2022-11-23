Honor MagicOS 7 is announced with functions that use AI to adapt to the user

O Honor MagicOS 7 was presented this Tuesday (22) officially by the company. At first, the new version of the operating system arrived with an upgrade in the software architecture, in order to give the devices greater integration, in addition to implementations in the privacy and security part. This is one of the four main points that the user interface aims to address in its operations. In this sense, the others are: fluid performance, intelligent connectivity and intelligent services. Finally, it is also worth mentioning the system resources aimed at artificial intelligence and also the performance of gpu🇧🇷

One of the main highlights of MagicOS 7 is the Magic Ring, which serves to connect the devices. In this way, it is possible to have notifications shared between Tablet, PC and Smartphone. In practice, the resource is also useful for anyone who is doing work on their cell phone and wants to continue on the computer. O Magic Live is another feature of the software that appears in this version and it is where AI is used, helping in several different usage scenarios. In other words, this means that the software will be able to predict what the user's next steps will be and prioritize some actions based on that.




