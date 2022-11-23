Amazon and NBA announce schedule of transmissions of games on Prime Video until 2023

In total, there will be up to 87 clashes during the season and up to 24 Playoff duels that will be shown for Europe. The screenings are exclusive and will also feature other original NBA content.

Amazon has revealed the list of NBA games that will be broadcast on Prime Video, until the end of the 2022/23 regular season of the North American Basketball League. The streaming platform has been showing league matches since last October.

The list of upcoming games starts this Tuesday, with a double round. At 9:30 pm, the Philadelphia 76ers – owned by Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris – will host the Brooklyn Nets – owned by Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Patty Mills – at the Wells Fargo Center. Estevan Ciccone will be in the narration, while Ricardo Bulgarelli will be in the commentary.

- Advertisement -

Already at 00:00, in the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday, it’s time for the orange ball to go up to the Footprint Center, at the home of the Phoenix Suns – by Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton –, who will face the Los Angeles Lakers – from the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The narration will be by Marcelo Gomes, and the comments will be by Alana Ambrosio.

Without further ado, check out below the entire list of games that Prime Video will be playing from the NBA until the end of the regular season. Take the opportunity to comment on what you think of basketball broadcasts on the Amazon platform in the space below the text.