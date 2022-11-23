Amazon and NBA announce schedule of transmissions of games on Prime Video until 2023

Amazon has revealed the list of NBA games that will be broadcast on Prime Video, until the end of the 2022/23 regular season of the North American Basketball League. The streaming platform has been showing league matches since last October.
In total, there will be up to 87 clashes during the season and up to 24 Playoff duels that will be shown for Europe. The screenings are exclusive and will also feature other original NBA content.
The list of upcoming games starts this Tuesday, with a double round. At 9:30 pm, the Philadelphia 76ers – owned by Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris – will host the Brooklyn Nets – owned by Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Patty Mills – at the Wells Fargo Center. Estevan Ciccone will be in the narration, while Ricardo Bulgarelli will be in the commentary.
Already at 00:00, in the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday, it’s time for the orange ball to go up to the Footprint Center, at the home of the Phoenix Suns – by Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton –, who will face the Los Angeles Lakers – from the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The narration will be by Marcelo Gomes, and the comments will be by Alana Ambrosio.
Without further ado, check out below the entire list of games that Prime Video will be playing from the NBA until the end of the regular season. Take the opportunity to comment on what you think of basketball broadcasts on the Amazon platform in the space below the text.
November
- 22.11 — Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers — 9:30 pm
- 22.11 — Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns — 0h
- 29.11 — Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks — 9:30 pm
- 29.11 — Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers — 0h
December
- 06.12 — Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers — 9:30 pm
- 06.12 — Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets — 0h
- 13.12 — Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks — 9:30 pm
- 13.12 — Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers — 0h
- 20.12 — Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks — 9:30 pm
- 20.12 — Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets — 0h
- 27.12 — Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors — 9:30 pm
- 27.12 — Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors — 0h
January
- 03.01 — Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks — 10 pm
- 05.01 — Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks — 9:30 pm
- 05.01 — Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets — 0h
- 07.01 — New Orleans Pelicans — Dallas Mavericks — 10 pm
- 10.01 — Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers — 9:30 pm
- 10.01 — Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors — 0h
- 12.01 — Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets — 9:30 pm
- 12.01 — Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers — 0h
- 14.01 — Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets — 10pm
- 17.01 — Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks — 9:30 pm
- 17.01 — Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers — 0h
- 19.01 — Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics — 9:30 pm
- 19.01 — Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns — 0h
- 21.01 — Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers — 10pm
- 24.01 — Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat — 9:30 pm
- 24.01 — Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers — 0h
- 26.01 — Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets — 9:30 pm
- 26.01 — Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns — 0h
- 28.01 — Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks — 22h
- 31.01 — Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks — 9:30 pm
- 31.01 — New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets — 0h
February
- 02.02 — Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers — 9:30 pm
- 02.02 — Los Angeles Clippers v Milwaukee Bucks — 0h
- 04.02 — Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans — 22h
- 07.02 — Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans — 9:30 pm
- 07.02 — Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets — 0h
- 09.02 — Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets — 9:30 pm
- 09.02 — Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers — 0h
- 11.02 — Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers — 10 pm
- 14.02 — Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks — 9:30 pm
- 14.02 — Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers — 0h
- 16.02 — Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls — 9:30 pm
- 16.02 — Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns — 0h
- 23.02 — Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers — 9:30 pm
- 23.02 — Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers — 0h
- 25.02 — Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies — 10 pm
- 28.02 — Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks — 9:30 pm
- 28.02 — Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers — 0h
March
- 02.03 — Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks — 9:30 pm
- 02.03 — Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors — 0h
- 04.03 — Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat — 22h
- 07.03 — Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves — 9:30 pm
- 07.03 — Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers — 0h
- 09.03 — Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks — 9:30 pm
- 09.03 — Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies — 0h
- 11.03 — Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies — 10pm
- 14.03 — Denver Nuggets v Toronto Raptors — 8:30 pm
- 14.03 — Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns — 11pm
- 16.03 — Denver Nuggets v Detroit Pistons — 8 p.m.
- 16.03 — Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns — 11 pm
- 18.03 – Golden State Warriors x Memphis Grizzlies – 21h
- 21.03 — Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets — 8:30 pm
- 21.03 — Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings — 23h
- 23.03 — New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic — 8pm
- 23.03 — Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers — 23:30
- 25.03 — Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat — 9pm
- 28.03 — Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors — 8:30 pm
- 28.03 — New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors — 11 pm
- 30.03 — Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks — 8:30 pm
- 30.03 — New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets — 11pm
April
- 01.04 — Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans — 9:30 pm
- 04.04 — Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers — 21h
- 06.04 — Miami Heat v Philadelphis 76ers — 8:30 pm
- 06.04 — Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns — 11pm
- 08.04 — Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers — 5pm