Honor 90 and 90 Pro, here is an image and the possible release date

Honor 90 and Pro are coming. So say the latest rumors from China, where the two should be presented by the end of the month, the May 29th. While awaiting official confirmation, an image shows what should be the rear surface.

Slightly different solutions for the two: circular modules for Honor 90, separated but more squared for Honor 90 Pro of which, moreover, the transversal line is intriguing, which at first glance gives the sensation of being in front of a folding smartphone. However, in the current Honor range there are only the Magic V folding ones, the one returned by Honor 90 Pro is just a sensation.

For the rest, according to what emerged previously, the Honor 90 series more than a revolution it will be an evolution of the current series – Honor 80 and 80 Pro were announced last November. Both 90 and 90 Pro will have fast charging, at 66 watts the former, at 100 watts the latter, with the latter expected to support the new 20 volt and 4.5 amp fast charging protocol.

Honor 80 73.9 x 161.6 x 7.7 mm

6.67 inches – 2400x1080px 74.9 x 163.3 x 7.8 mm

6.78 inches – 2700x1224px

Of the features that emerged – few to tell the truth – we note Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the Honor 90 Pro together with an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and the Samsung Isocell HP3 200MP sensor behind the main camera lens.