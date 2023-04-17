Honor 90 Pro expected to launch in May with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

According to rumors, the Chinese manufacturer is preparing the launch of the Honor 90 line. It should be announced in May and will be available for purchase a little before the 618 in China, the 18th of June, which has become a commemorative date in the country for purchases . Digital Chat Station revealed that the Honor 90 Pro will inherit most of its predecessor’s specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform.

The leak claims that the Honor 90 Pro screen will support 1.5K resolution, curved edges and notch for two front cameras. Apparently, it will keep the display of the Honor 80 Pro that has a 6.78-inch OLED screen, FullHD + resolution (1,224 x 2,700 pixels) and support for 120 Hz refresh rate. Digital Chat Station also reveals that Honor 90 Pro will come with SK5HP3 main camera, bringing better photos than its predecessor. As a reminder, the Honor 80 Pro featured a 160-megapixel main camera, a customized version of the 200-megapixel Samsung SK5HP3 sensor.