Here’s what to expect: Apple expected to release iOS 17 after iOS 16.5 may already be in development

Apple is still beta testing iOS 16.4 with new features for web apps, Emoji 15.0 emojis, and more. Now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is reporting that iOS 16.5 may be the last update before iOS 17 is released by Apple and that it is already in development.

According to Gurman, iOS 17 should not bring visual overhauls or major new features. Instead, Apple should focus on its virtual or augmented reality device, which may already have references built into Xcode 16.4 code. Some of the highlights that should be present in iOS 17 should be support for third-party app stores in Europe due to the region’s Digital Markets Act, the new Apple Music Classical app, iMessage contact key verification and a savings account on AppleCard.





In addition, iOS 17 should still have the new generation of Apple CarPlay, which will have greater integration with vehicle features such as FM radio, air conditioning, support for more screens in the multimedia and instrument panel with high levels of customization and much more.

It is also mentioned that the first cars supporting the new CarPlay should be announced at the end of 2023 by brands such as Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and many others. We expect to hear more about new features in June with Apple’s WWDC 2023 event, where the company is expected to announce macOS 14, watchOS 10 and other news.

