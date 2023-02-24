5G News
TCL 405 and TCL 40R 5G are approved by Anatel and may be launched soon in Brazil

By Abraham
TCL 405 and TCL 40R 5G are approved by Anatel and may be launched soon in Brazil
TCL can continue its line of expansion in the Europeian market with the launch of two new cell phones in the country. We found out this Thursday (23) that the TCL 405 and TCL 40R 5G, both introduced during CES 2023, were approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), indicating their possibility of launching in Europe.

The Homologation Certificates for the “T506A” and “T771H” models — TCL 405 and TCL 40R 5G, respectively — were issued on February 17, 2023. According to the Technical Compliance Certificate, the cell phones will be produced in Europe, therefore, they must leave one of the multiple Europeian factories inaugurated by SEMP TCL.

(Images: Screenshots/National Telecommunications Agency)

It is worth remembering that the TCL 405 is a basic cell phone with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1,612 pixels) and 60 Hz refresh rate, dual 13 MP camera, MediaTek Helio G25 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, 5,000 mAh battery and Android 12 (Go Edition) running under the TCL UI.

The TCL 40R 5G has an identical screen to the TCL 405, but its frequency is raised to 90 Hz. The phone sports a triple array of cameras up to 50 MP, MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 5,000 mAh battery and Android 12. The model has suggested price of US$ 219 (about R$ 1,129) in the United States.

TCL has not yet given information about the debut of these cell phones in Europe. It should be remembered that its facilities in the industrial center of Manaus, in Amazonas, have the capacity to produce around 70,000 units per month, guaranteeing good availability and more strength to compete with cell phones from Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi.

Do you intend to acquire a cell phone from TCL? Comment below!

TCL 40R 5G specs
  • 6.6 Inch NXTVISION 20:9 screen with HD+ resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels)
  • Notched display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • GPU Mali-G57 MC2
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with microSD up to 1TB
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8, AI)
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5G connection, Dual SIM, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 2.0 and NFC
  • Fingerprint reader on the side
  • 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging
  • Android 12 with TCL UI
  • Dimensions: 164.5 x 75.4 x 8.99mm
  • Weight: 192g
