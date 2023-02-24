ChatGPT: Microsoft Edge, Bing, and Skype for Mobile Now Have Built-in Artificial Intelligence

Update (02/23/2023) – EB

Microsoft began testing Bing integrated with ChatGPT on mobile phones on Feb. 20, and now it’s bringing OpenAI’s tool to more apps like Microsoft Edge and Skype, allowing users to test the new feature on more services with features like voice and much more.

The news was announced today by Microsoft itself. According to her, Bing AI, which is the version of Bing with ChatGPT integrated, is now available for those who requested early access to the new Bing. The tool can be accessed via the Bing website in Microsoft Edge or via dedicated buttons in the Bing and Skype app.





In the case of the Bing application, the tool even allows the user to ask questions using voice commands with the new microphone button in the bottom bar of the application, while Skype brings a Bing AI button next to the camera in chats. In this case, just tap the Bing button to activate the tool and quote it in a chat by typing @Bing followed by the question to get natural language answers powered by information from the Microsoft search engine.

This seems like a fine strategy by Microsoft to make Skype and Bing more popular, while Google suffers from criticism for Bard underperforming with incorrect answers at launch. It is worth remembering that other applications must receive integration with Bing AI, including Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and even Windows 12.

Original article (02/20/2023) Microsoft starts testing the mobile version of Bing integrated with ChatGPT

After making waves by announcing that it was taking Bing to the next level with its ChatGPT integration, Microsoft's search engine quickly began testing the new features. It is possible to enter the queue to become one of the users to experience the novelty on the desktop, but, in parallel, mobile users have also started to have access to the updated search engine. In the screenshots shared by some of the first users of this new Bing on Reddit, it is possible to see that Microsoft has already implemented the interface with the chatbot, but it is not yet possible to put it into practice.





“No one has access to this feature yet, but the UI is slowly rolling out,” said one Reddit user. “I started seeing it a few minutes ago. Therefore, it may be released soon.” One user reports that, to access the interface on mobile, he loaded the page in desktop mode and put it back in mobile view.