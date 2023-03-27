He confuses the feathers of his hat with those of a lost bird and messes it up in Wallapop

The experience published on Twitter takes more than half a million views, And no wonder. The only way to see these types of conversations is through screenshots, since Wallapop chats are private between potential buyers and sellers. However, @ladelmeteorito has not been able to save the surreal experience that his cousin has lived. We warn that bird (and cat) lovers might be offended.

@ladelmeteorito my cousin asks me to upload some hats that she wants to sell to wallapop and this happens: March 26, 2023

This girl puts a hat with ornaments on the platform, typical of events where etiquette is essential (such as a wedding or a communion). We won’t get into a debate about whether 60 euros is too much or not, but another Wallapop user was familiar with the green and yellow plumage that he was hooked on her. So much so that he decided to start a conversation, not because of the hat itself, but because of its decorations.

The man comments that he lost his bird a few days ago, and that it has caught his attention that this accessory has feathers very similar to those of his bird. In fact, it could be considered that he makes a subtle accusation against @ladelmeteorito’s cousin, to whom she has no other reaction than to laugh and apologize for not being of great help in this loss. She evidently hasn’t seen the bird, much less has she made a hat out of the poor animal.