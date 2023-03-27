200 secret codes to find hidden movies on Netflix

Are you a Netflix user and having trouble deciding what to watch? Do you have specific interests in terms of movie genres and series? Netflix has a wide variety of content, and to help you find what you are looking for, we present you with more than 200 secret codes that will allow you to discover a lot of interesting and little-known options.
What are Netflix secret codes?
Netflix secret codes are a series of numbers that you can use to access hidden categories on the streaming platform. Entering the corresponding code in the search bar will unlock a special section of content related to that particular topic. For example, if you enter the code 1365, you will access a list of action-adventure movies and series.
How to use Netflix secret codes
To use Netflix secret codes, simply enter the URL https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ followed by the number corresponding to the genre you want to browse. For example, to browse the horror movies category, enter https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8711 in your browser’s address bar. You can also directly search for the code number in the Netflix search bar and you will see the content related to that topic.
Advantages of using Netflix secret codes
- You will discover new and little-known content
- You can find movies and series that fit your specific interests
- You will save time searching for content on the platform
- You will have access to a greater variety of entertainment options
Netflix secret codes list
Netflix’s secret code list is extensive and covers a wide variety of genres, from rom-coms to military documentaries. Here are the codes (click on the triangle to expand the list):
Action and adventure
- 1365 – Action and adventure
- 43040 – Action Comedies
- 7442 – Adventures
- 77232 – Asian Action Movies
- 10118 – Comic Book and Superhero Movies
- 9584 – Action movies and crime adventures
- 8985 – Martial arts movies
- 2125 – Military action and adventure movies
- 10702 – Spy movies
- 7700 – Cowboy Movies
Anime
- 7424 – Anime
- 2653 – Action Anime
- 11881 – Animation for adults
- 3063 – Anime movies
- 6721 – Anime series
- 9302 – Comedy anime
- 452 – Dramatic anime
- 11146 – Fantasy anime
- 10695 – Horror anime
- 2729 – Sci-fi anime
comedies
- 6548 – Comedies
- 869 – Dark comedies
- 1402 – Nocturnal comedies
- 26 – Mock Documentaries
- 2700 – Political Comedies
- 4922 – Satires
- 9702 – Sitcoms
- 10256 – Comedies of blows and pranks
- 11559 – Live comedy
documentaries
- 6839 – Documentaries
- 3652 – Biographical documentaries
- 9875 – Crime documentaries
- 5349 – Historical documentaries
- 4006 – Military documentaries
- 90361 – Documentaries about music and concerts
- 7018 – Political documentaries
- 2595 – Science and nature documentaries
- 3675 – Social and cultural documentaries
- 2760 – Spiritual documentaries
- 1159 – Travel and adventure documentaries
drama
- 5763 – Drama
- 3179 – Biographical Dramas
- 2748 – Court dramas
- 6889 – Crime dramas
- 4961 – Dramas based on books
- 3653 – Dramas based on real events
- 11 – Military dramas
- 12123 – Period dramas
- 6616 – Political dramas
- 5012 – Spectacle dramas
- 3947 – Social problem dramas
- 6384 – Tear-Dramas
- 9299 – Teen Dramas
Horror movies
- 8711 – Horror movies
- 8195 – B-Series Horror Movies
- 6895 – Monster Movies
- 45028 – Deep Sea Horror Movies
- 89585 – Horror Comedies
- 947 – Monster Movies
- 6998 – Satanic Horror Movies
- 8646 – Serial Killer and Serial Killer Movies
- 42023 – Supernatural Horror Movies
- 52147 – Teen Horror Movies
- 75804 – Vampire Horror Movies
- 75930 – Werewolf Horror Movies
- 75405 – Zombie Horror Movies
independent films
- 7077 – Independent Films
- 11079 – Experimental films
- 11804 – Independent action-adventure films
- 4195 – Independent Comedy Films
- 384 – Independent drama films
- 3269 – Independent Thriller Films
- 9916 – Romantic independent films
international films
- 78367 – International films
- 3761 – African films
- 29764 – Art cinema films
- 5230 – Australian Films
- 262 – Belgian films
- 10757 – British Films
- 3960 – Chinese movies
- 10606 – Dutch films
- 5254 – Eastern European Films
- 58807 – French films
- 58886 – German films
- 61115 – Greek movies
- 10463 – Indian Movies
- 852492 – International comedies
- 58750 – Irish Films
- 8221 – Italian films
- 10398 – Japanese Movies
- 5685 – Korean Movies
- 1613 – Latin American movies
- 5875 – Middle Eastern Films
- 63782 – New Zealand Films
- 11567 – Russian films
- 9292 – Scandinavian films
- 9196 – Southeast Asian Movies
- 58741 – Spanish films
Children’s and family films
- 783 – Animal tales
- 67673 – Disney Movies
- 10659 – Educational films for children
- 51056 – Family Movies
- 10056 – Films based on children’s books
LGBTQ movies
- 5977 – LGBTQ Movies
- 7120 – LGBTQ Comedies
- 81288351 – LGBTQ Directors
- 4720 – LGBTQ Documentaries
- 500 – LGBTQ drama movies
- 100010 – LGBTQ Stories
- 81290117 – LGBTQ Stories for Families
- 3329 – LGBTQ Romantic Movies
Music
- 1701 – Music
- 52843 – Children’s music
- 10741 – Latin music
- 2856 – World music concerts
- 13335 – Musicals
- 32392 – Classical musicals
- 59433 – Disney Musicals
- 13573 – Musicals about shows
Romantic movies
- 8883 – Romantic movies
- 31273 – Classic romantic movies
- 36103 – Quirky Romance
- 5475 – Romantic Comedies
- 1255 – Romantic drama
- 502675 – Romantic Favorites
- 35800 – Sensual romantic movies
science fiction and fantasy
- 1492 – Science fiction and fantasy
- 1568 – Science fiction and action fantasy
- 3327 – Alien Science Fiction
- 1964512 – Cyberpunk
- 2299461 – Dystopian futures
- 9744 – Fantasy Movies
- 6926 – Science Fiction Adventures
- 3916 – Science fiction dramas
- 1694 – Sci-fi horror movies
- 81238162 – Supernatural soap operas
sports movies
- 4370 – Sports films
- 12339 – Baseball Movies
- 12762 – Basketball movies
- 12443 – Boxing movies
- 12803 – American football movies
- 6695 – Martial arts, boxing and fighting films
- 12549 – Soccer movies
- 9327 – Sports and exercise
- 5286 – Sports Comedies
thrillers
- 8933 – Thrillers
- 43048 – Action Thrillers
- 10499 – Crime Thrillers
- 31851 – Gangster movies
- 9994 – Mysteries
- 10504 – Political thrillers
- 5505 – Psychological Thrillers
- 11014 – Sci-fi thrillers
- 9147 – Spy Thrillers
- 972 – Sensual thrillers
- 11140 – Supernatural Thrillers
T.V. series
- 83 – TV series
- 1193401 – Essential international series
- 52117 – British Series
- 46553 – Classic Series
- 26146 – Crime series
- 74652 – Cult series
- 10105 – Docuseries
- 72436 – Food and Travel Programs
- 1143288 – Girls series
- 1195213 – International Series
- 27346 – Children’s television programs
- 67879 – Korean series
- 65263 – LGBTQ Series
- 25804 – Military series
- 4814 – Miniseries
- 9833 – Reality TV
- 52780 – Science and Nature Series
- 60951 – Television series for teenagers
- 10673 – Television action and adventures
- 11177 – Animated series for television
- 10375 – TV sitcoms
- 11714 – Television dramas
- 83059 – Horror TV shows
- 4366 – TV Mysteries
- 1372 – Science fiction and fantasy television series