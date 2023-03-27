200 secret codes to find hidden movies on Netflix

Are you a Netflix user and having trouble deciding what to watch? Do you have specific interests in terms of movie genres and series? Netflix has a wide variety of content, and to help you find what you are looking for, we present you with more than 200 secret codes that will allow you to discover a lot of interesting and little-known options.

What are Netflix secret codes?

Netflix secret codes are a series of numbers that you can use to access hidden categories on the streaming platform. Entering the corresponding code in the search bar will unlock a special section of content related to that particular topic. For example, if you enter the code 1365, you will access a list of action-adventure movies and series.

How to use Netflix secret codes

To use Netflix secret codes, simply enter the URL https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ followed by the number corresponding to the genre you want to browse. For example, to browse the horror movies category, enter https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8711 in your browser’s address bar. You can also directly search for the code number in the Netflix search bar and you will see the content related to that topic.

Advantages of using Netflix secret codes

You will discover new and little-known content

You can find movies and series that fit your specific interests

You will save time searching for content on the platform

You will have access to a greater variety of entertainment options

Netflix secret codes list

Netflix’s secret code list is extensive and covers a wide variety of genres, from rom-coms to military documentaries. Here are the codes (click on the triangle to expand the list):

Action and adventure 1365 – Action and adventure

43040 – Action Comedies

7442 – Adventures

77232 – Asian Action Movies

10118 – Comic Book and Superhero Movies

9584 – Action movies and crime adventures

8985 – Martial arts movies

2125 – Military action and adventure movies

10702 – Spy movies

7700 – Cowboy Movies Anime 7424 – Anime

2653 – Action Anime

11881 – Animation for adults

3063 – Anime movies

6721 – Anime series

9302 – Comedy anime

452 – Dramatic anime

11146 – Fantasy anime

10695 – Horror anime

2729 – Sci-fi anime

comedies 6548 – Comedies

869 – Dark comedies

1402 – Nocturnal comedies

26 – Mock Documentaries

2700 – Political Comedies

4922 – Satires

9702 – Sitcoms

10256 – Comedies of blows and pranks

11559 – Live comedy

documentaries 6839 – Documentaries

3652 – Biographical documentaries

9875 – Crime documentaries

5349 – Historical documentaries

4006 – Military documentaries

90361 – Documentaries about music and concerts

7018 – Political documentaries

2595 – Science and nature documentaries

3675 – Social and cultural documentaries

2760 – Spiritual documentaries

1159 – Travel and adventure documentaries

drama 5763 – Drama

3179 – Biographical Dramas

2748 – Court dramas

6889 – Crime dramas

4961 – Dramas based on books

3653 – Dramas based on real events

11 – Military dramas

12123 – Period dramas

6616 – Political dramas

5012 – Spectacle dramas

3947 – Social problem dramas

6384 – Tear-Dramas

9299 – Teen Dramas

Horror movies 8711 – Horror movies

8195 – B-Series Horror Movies

6895 – Monster Movies

45028 – Deep Sea Horror Movies

89585 – Horror Comedies

947 – Monster Movies

6998 – Satanic Horror Movies

8646 – Serial Killer and Serial Killer Movies

42023 – Supernatural Horror Movies

52147 – Teen Horror Movies

75804 – Vampire Horror Movies

75930 – Werewolf Horror Movies

75405 – Zombie Horror Movies

independent films 7077 – Independent Films

11079 – Experimental films

11804 – Independent action-adventure films

4195 – Independent Comedy Films

384 – Independent drama films

3269 – Independent Thriller Films

9916 – Romantic independent films

international films 78367 – International films

3761 – African films

29764 – Art cinema films

5230 – Australian Films

262 – Belgian films

10757 – British Films

3960 – Chinese movies

10606 – Dutch films

5254 – Eastern European Films

58807 – French films

58886 – German films

61115 – Greek movies

10463 – Indian Movies

852492 – International comedies

58750 – Irish Films

8221 – Italian films

10398 – Japanese Movies

5685 – Korean Movies

1613 – Latin American movies

5875 – Middle Eastern Films

63782 – New Zealand Films

11567 – Russian films

9292 – Scandinavian films

9196 – Southeast Asian Movies

58741 – Spanish films

Children’s and family films 783 – Animal tales

67673 – Disney Movies

10659 – Educational films for children

51056 – Family Movies

10056 – Films based on children’s books

LGBTQ movies 5977 – LGBTQ Movies

7120 – LGBTQ Comedies

81288351 – LGBTQ Directors

4720 – LGBTQ Documentaries

500 – LGBTQ drama movies

100010 – LGBTQ Stories

81290117 – LGBTQ Stories for Families

3329 – LGBTQ Romantic Movies

Music 1701 – Music

52843 – Children’s music

10741 – Latin music

2856 – World music concerts

13335 – Musicals

32392 – Classical musicals

59433 – Disney Musicals

13573 – Musicals about shows

Romantic movies 8883 – Romantic movies

31273 – Classic romantic movies

36103 – Quirky Romance

5475 – Romantic Comedies

1255 – Romantic drama

502675 – Romantic Favorites

35800 – Sensual romantic movies

science fiction and fantasy 1492 – Science fiction and fantasy

1568 – Science fiction and action fantasy

3327 – Alien Science Fiction

1964512 – Cyberpunk

2299461 – Dystopian futures

9744 – Fantasy Movies

6926 – Science Fiction Adventures

3916 – Science fiction dramas

1694 – Sci-fi horror movies

81238162 – Supernatural soap operas

sports movies 4370 – Sports films

12339 – Baseball Movies

12762 – Basketball movies

12443 – Boxing movies

12803 – American football movies

6695 – Martial arts, boxing and fighting films

12549 – Soccer movies

9327 – Sports and exercise

5286 – Sports Comedies

thrillers 8933 – Thrillers

43048 – Action Thrillers

10499 – Crime Thrillers

31851 – Gangster movies

9994 – Mysteries

10504 – Political thrillers

5505 – Psychological Thrillers

11014 – Sci-fi thrillers

9147 – Spy Thrillers

972 – Sensual thrillers

11140 – Supernatural Thrillers