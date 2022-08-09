4 ways to find your lost or stolen iPhone

- Advertisement - The mobile has become one of the most valuable treasures we have today and even more so if it is an . Being lost or is a stressful situation and unfortunately it can happen to anyone. The good news is that there are ways to get out of this problem, you just have to take the right steps. Track by IMEI

Find an iPhone at track it with IMEI It is one of the most convenient alternatives that exist and that gives the best results. This mechanism is done through the unique assigned code that each mobile has and is known as IMEI. If it is not available, it is advisable to call *#06# and request it and then write it down in a notebook.

To execute this process, it is necessary to download a program known as a cell phone tracker to a computer. Although it is paid, you have the possibility of using it for 7 days for free, which is more than enough. Well, when you have it installed, you will only need to enter the IMEI number and click on the button that indicates “Spy on cell phones”.

The program will take as long as necessary to perform the search, so it is necessary to have a little patience. Then it will show the location on a map, so all that remains is to go to the place and carry out a more careful search, as indicated by the program.

With the iCloud account configured on the mobile it will also be possible to perform a search of the iPhone that could give good results. To do this, it will only be necessary to enter the data on the iCloud website and then mark the option of Find my iPhone.

Here the system will show the option to see “All devices” and among them locate the one that has been lost and that’s it.

The third option that we bring is to perform the search by means of the telephone number. In this case, it will be necessary to use a website that performs this procedure (as is the case with tracercelu.com). Here you have to check the box that indicates “Track now” and then go on to enter the country code and the associated phone number.

This is a paid service, but by completing all the steps that the system generates for you, it will be possible to enjoy it for free thanks to the trial period. Of course, it will be necessary to enter the data of a debit or credit card that will serve to confirm the identity and generate the charges later. To avoid them, you just have to cancel the affiliation later.

By having some Google applications configured on the mobile, it will be possible to take advantage of its resources to find its location. For example, with Gmail it will be possible to verify from where the connections are being made and thus have a closer idea of ​​the location of the iPhone.

In any case, if it cannot be located through this route, at least the session can be closed and prevent the person who has kept the mobile from accessing the data found in it, as for Google .

If your iPhone is lost in a familiar place, it’s probably easy to find. If it is stolen, the process will become more complex because they usually turn it off and remove the chip to prevent these tracking systems from working. That is why it is essential to act immediately and, in any case, proceed to block it using the IMEI.