GTA 6 will feature a female co-star in the style of “Bonnie and Clyde”

The trickle of information about GTA 6 continues, a highly anticipated game about which we already know some important details. Rockstar is focused on this project, and has focused all its resources on its development because it is aware that it will be its flagship product and that it must launch something big that exceeds the expectations of all fans. it’s not easythat is clear, but seeing the excellent work they did with GTA V they deserve a little confidence.

The latest information that we had been seeing about GTA 6 said that it could be an exclusive title of the new generation, that it will arrive sometime in 2024 or 2025, and that it will be compatible with the technologies that today we consider as new generationie DirectStorage to speed up load times, ray tracing to improve graphics quality, and probably also with the major upscaling technologies we know of, ie NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR 2.0, and Intel XeSS.

According to new information from Bloomberg, a trusted source, Rockstar will keep the same approach that we saw in GTA V and use several protagonists to narrate the story, but it will introduce an important change in this regard, and that is that GTA 6 will be the third title in the franchise to a co-starspecifically a Latina who will be part of a “ and ” style duo.

Katie from GTA I

Yes, we have said that it will be the third because in reality this saga already had other female protagonists, although it was many years ago and it is likely that not all our readers remember it. I’m talking about characters like Katie, Mikki and Divine, from the first GTA (1997), and also others like Candy and Gretchen, who appeared in GTA II (1999). We could also include Catalina from GTA III, so no, GTA 6 won’t be the first game to feature a female lead.

Another detail that has transpired is that Rockstar would be focusing GTA 6 as a more politically correct game, something that, if confirmed, could quite upset fans of the franchise. It’s a topic for debate, really, but I think that in the end it all comes down to something very simple, and that is that video games are works of fiction that can afford absurd and fun licenses. They don’t need to be realistic or politically correct.

As far as the setting is concerned, we still have nothing clear, but several rumors suggest that GTA 6 will be set in a kind of modern Vice City, that the story will revolve around a confrontation between drug traffickers and that this game will put at our disposal a huge world that will evolve as we play. I can tell you little more, we will be attentive to future leaks, although I already anticipate that to play GTA 6 we will not need a next-generation PC, I am convinced that a 6-core and 12-thread CPU, 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3050 or a Radeon RX 6600 will be more than enough.