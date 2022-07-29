Gen Z and millennials prefer to talk to virtual assistants than human beings

and Gen Z prefer to talk to virtual . (photo: Happyair)

In a multichannel world, people have endless ways to interact with brands, whether offline in physical stores, online on websites or through their mobile devices through apps and channels of instant messaging.

In terms of customer experience, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, among 6,000 consumers interviewed, it was learned that millennials and generation Z prefer to be assisted by virtual agents (or chatbot) than by people.

For these generations, and the younger ones, who do not know a world without technologyfirst the autonomy in your purchasing process. They prefer to be in control themselves, from searching for a product and making the purchase transaction, to receiving it at the preferred address and providing their own conclusions (reviews) about it.

“This trend can be seen in supermarkets. Younger generations prefer to use self-service checkouts and quick-scan kiosks, to stand in line and be served by people. They prefer to try to solve their doubts and problems independently and, if they need help, they prefer the assistance of a chatbot and contact brands through WhatsApp, rather than calling by phone”, he explains. James Navarro, GUS CEO.

A Mordor Intelligence report highlights that, Due to the growing use of messaging applications, the integration of chatbots in them generates a higher return on investment, since it improves the user experience. Also, it saves the chat history, which can be useful for future purposes.

The companies in Latin America They have already integrated virtual assistants into their marketing and customer service strategies to interact better and faster with their users, since chatbots can connect to different data sources through an API to provide information and services on demand.

This has turned them into conversational companies, able to connect with their customers through channels such as WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging application in history, with more than 2 billion users in the world.

A virtual assistant, the most effective automated solution today

In Europe and the United Kingdom, more and more companies are investing in automation solutions that, on the one hand, provide more efficient customer service, and on the other, allow them to dedicate their resources to training their employees to solve more complex problems.

Faced with this growing trend, and with the constant different demands from the user, now the tools of Artificial intelligence conversational around the world are able to clone voices, run through virtual characters with NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and manage emotions.

“Chatbots are capable of understanding the user, regardless of whether they speak colloquially, with misspellings or words considered ‘niche’. It is a constant job to keep up with new trends and improve the products offered by companies to guarantee their customers positive communication with users and increase their level of satisfaction”, concludes Navarro.

The future belongs to companies that have a presence where their customers are. It is estimated that by 2025, the number of people who send and receive text messages will increase to 5.9 million globally.