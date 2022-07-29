Google delays the end of the use of third-party cookies to 2024

’s plans about the implementation of alternatives to third- on the web are not going as expected. If two years ago Google said that in 2022 it would stop supporting third-party cookies in Chrome, now we have to wait two more years to end the use of third-party cookies on the web, also in Chrome.

After the sector’s rejection of FLoC, one of Google’s alternatives, the search giant continues with the Privacy Sandbox initiative in which, in collaboration with different actors involved in the web, such as publishers, developers, marketing experts, etc. , seeks to develop alternatives that guarantee privacy against third-party cookies and against other forms of tracking between websites.



Third-party cookies will accompany us for two more years (at least)

In the tests carried out to date, and by the different actors involved, Google has understood that more time will be necessary to “evaluate and test the new Privacy Sandbox technologies before disabling third-party cookies”.

This means in practice that users will have to continue to deal with third-party cookies on the web until at least 2024.

During this additional time, Google will also work to ensure the privacy protection effectiveness of the Privacy Sandbox technologies before the CMA (UK Competition and Markets Authority), with which an agreement has also been reached. this same year, also giving more time to the industry in general for its implementation.

Regarding Chrome, it indicates that it is extending the test period for the APIs of the Privacy Sandbox initiative before disabling third-party cookies by default, making these APIs available to developers so that they can try them today.

As part of the new transition, they will extend the Privacy Sandbox tests to millions of users around the world at the beginning of this coming August, covering more users in the successive months that remain of this 2022 and throughout 2023, although in any case, they will be offered the option to participate.

To end the new transition:

By Q3 2023 we expect to release the Privacy Sandbox APIs and make them generally available to Chrome users. As developers adopt these APIs, we plan to disable third-party cookies by default in the second half of 2024.

More information: Google