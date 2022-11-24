GPU market plummets and registers the lowest numbers in a decade, says survey

Jon Peddie Research (JPR), a company specializing in market analysis, released a report that points to a considerable reduction in shipments of video cards for sale in the period referring to the third quarter of 2022.

According to report, shipments of desktop GPUs were down 15.43% and notebook graphics cards saw a 30% decrease in the reporting period. this is the most significant drop since the 2009 recession, noted JPR🇧🇷