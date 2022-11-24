Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
GPU market plummets and registers the lowest numbers in a decade, says survey

By Abraham
GPU market plummets and registers the lowest numbers in a decade, says survey
Jon Peddie Research (JPR), a company specializing in market analysis, released a report that points to a considerable reduction in shipments of video cards for sale in the period referring to the third quarter of 2022.

According to report, shipments of desktop GPUs were down 15.43% and notebook graphics cards saw a 30% decrease in the reporting period. this is the most significant drop since the 2009 recession, noted JPR🇧🇷


Total year-over-year GPU shipments, which include all platforms and all types of GPUs, decreased by 25.1%. The market share of OMG in the last quarter retreated 8.5%, while the NVIDIA had a fall from 1.87%.

On the other hand, the market share of intel increased by 10.3% in the third quarter of this year. Sales of desktop graphics cards fell to 6.89 million, or 33.5% less than the previous quarter, the lowest result in years.

“Q3 is typically the high point of the year for GPU and PC vendors, and while the numbers pulled back in Q2, results were far below their expectations,” said Jon Peddie, president of JPR.

Among the reasons for the reduction is the fact that many players have not purchased graphics cards while waiting for next-gen products, in addition to miners stopping purchasing GPUs due to changes in the crypto market.

“Cryptocurrency mining shutdown, headwinds from China’s zero-tolerance rules and ongoing shutdowns, US sanctions, increased buying situation during the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and higher prices, overstocking could be a combo that results in that,” said Peddie.

