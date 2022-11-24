Microsoft Brings Portrait Mode Editing to PowerPoint App on iOS and iPadOs

The users of iPad and iphone can make edits to Power point in portrait mode on the device. At first, the novelty arrives for the public beta, available to users through the Insiders version. A function that went through this process was the Split View, which ended up arriving definitively in the application for Apple devices. In general, these items are not preferred by people for editing slides for presentation. However, there are still those who use it to meet a need or make a quick change. The detail is that the application of Microsoft for that purpose it had several limitations, something it seems interested in changing.

For those who can do the tests, activating editing in this style is quite simple. First of all, just open the app and look for the “design🇧🇷 Then all you have to do is tap on “Guidance🇧🇷 From there, just select between landscape, which is the default, and portrait. So far, the feature is only present for those who use devices with the system iOS or iPadOS🇧🇷 However, it has already been confirmed that the possibility of editing in portrait orientation will also reach the android in the future. The layout, in turn, resembles that of other apps such as Lightroomoften used for photo editing.





Recently, Microsoft updated PowerPoint and other Office applications. In this case, the company implemented the use of a trackpad on Apple smartphones and tablets. Do you use PowerPoint on your device? In which orientation do you prefer to make edits? Tell me in the comments!

