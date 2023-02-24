5G News
Google: the Workspace suite moves to Material Design 3 and is full of new features, here they are

Google: the Workspace suite moves to Material Design 3 and is full of new features, here they are

Tech News

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
In addition to moving to the new Material Design 3 interface, Google Workspace apps gain several handy features.

Google Workspace blog homepage / Credit: Google

Google Workspace includes many applications known to the general public such as Gmail, Calendar, Drive, or Meet. Its success is undeniable, since, according to Wikipedia, ” Google Workspace is the second largest cloud office software player, with 19% market share, behind Microsoft 365, with 65%”. Google’s office suite for professionals will be transformed by adopting Material Design 3, also called Material You. A redesign that, according to Google, will “streamline the work even more”.

Google announced on its blog that, in the coming days, all Workspace apps will get a new look and adopt the Material You design. Gmail has benefited from it since February 3. That said, the changes made to applications like Docs, Sheets, Drive or even Agenda are not only aesthetic.

Gmail, Sheets, Drive, and Slides change clothes and earn chips

All Workspace applications benefit from new smart chips. Since their launch in 2021, these “smart chips” have made it possible to associate additional information with a mentioned collaborator by entering “@”. Data such as its location or its function in the organization appear by hovering over this element.

  • Place chips : they open a Google Maps box in which it is possible toprovide geographical details. It is now possible toorganize a survey with emojis.
Introduction of Smart Chips, which associate geographic data in an Excel table with a location in Google Maps
  • Date chips : the insertion of dates will be facilitated with shortcuts such as @today, @yesterday, @tomorrow, or even @date which will open a date picker.
Date chips / Credit: Google
  • Finance chips : it is possible to add “entities” such as the share of a company (which displays its name, its stock market index, the share price and its capitalization) or the currency of a sum in a Sheets cell.
The Finance / Credit chip: Google
  • The Timer chip : Google makes a timer available to users.

Source : Google Workspace

