RX 7000: be patient, AMD's cheaper graphics cards are coming

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
Several months after the launch of the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX, gamers are still waiting for an announcement for AMD’s more affordable models. After a long silence, the manufacturer has finally announced that the release of entry-level RDNA 3 GPUs has been postponed. We can possibly expect a presentation for the month of June.

radeon rx 7900 XTX

While Nvidia has been chaining graphics card releases since last October, AMD is keeping a bit of a low profile. The manufacturer certainly released its RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX with great fanfare in December, but has since been content to deploy updates to its drivers. No official announcement of new models, although there is no doubt that these are in the works.

In a recent press release, AMD finally gave some information on the future of its RDNA 3 range. Unsurprisingly, it will swell with new, more affordable models… but not right away. Indeed, the red team admits that it has pushed back the release date of these, without providing further details. No launch window therefore, nor details on what really awaits us.

On the same subject — AMD: this repair shop received dozens of Radeon RX 6000s, their chip burned out with the latest update

What is AMD preparing for us for 2023?

Nevertheless, from the information that has been circulating for a few weeks around future GPUs, it is possible to deduce the near future of the range. Starting with the models in development at AMD. Without going too far, we can bet on the arrival of the RX 7950 XTX and RX 7950 XT. Using the code names found on Chinese listings, we can also think of the RX 7800, RX 7700 and RX 7600. For their specifications, however, we will have to wait a little longer.

Remains the launch window, still unknown to date. Some voices bet for a release in harmony with the 618 event, the Chinese equivalent of Black Friday, which will take place on June 18. Enough to give AMD time to tweak its graphics cards and avoid a release under the sign of the bug, while taking the risk of having its market share grabbed by Nvidia, which already largely dominates its competitor on the latest generation GPUs. .

Source : TechRadar

