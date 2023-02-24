US wants to limit the amount of Korean chips produced in China

The US government is preparing to implement yet another phase of economic sanctions against China. According to senior officials in the Biden administration, the “next step” is to limit the amount of high-tech chips made by Korean companies on Chinese soil.

A measure should affect Samsung and SK Hynix, since both have factories in China and produce high-performance memory chips in these plants. Commenting on the subject, Alan Estevez, undersecretary of Industry at the US Department of Commerce, was emphatic in warning of the end of the deadline provided by the US for these companies.

Estevez said that in October 2022 the country gave the two manufacturers a year to adjust their production lines and follow the new guidelines from Washington.