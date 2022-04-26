Google Play Store launches the ‘Data security’ section: so you can see what data the apps collect

Almost a year ago Google announced that it was going to follow in the footsteps of Apple’s App Store to also show data collected by apps and games in the Play Store. After a short delay, the new ‘Data security’ section It arrives from today to Android users.

This novelty is within the new measures that Google Play is applying in its application store so that it is safe and reliable spaceand above all transparent, since before installing an application or game we will be able to know what our data is going to need to work.

This is the Google Play Data Security section

In the next few days, and as the developers complete the information in the new section before July 20, we will begin to see the new section in the Google Play apps tab. data security to show us the data collected and shared by the application.

For example, in the “Shared data” and “Collected data” sections we can know before installing an application what data the developer could or will share with other companiessuch as our location, mail, address or telephone, showing for each type of data the reasonsfor example, if they want to use our mail to send advertising.

All developers are required to inform users from the new security section the following information:

Whether the developer collects data and for what purpose.

If the developer is sharing data with third parties.

The app’s security practices, such as encryption of data in transit and whether users can request that data be deleted.

Whether a qualifying app has agreed to follow the Google Play Families Policy to better protect children on the Play Store.

Whether the developer has validated its security practices against a global security standard (more specifically, the MASVS).

Thus Google Play Store forces all apps to be transparent by having to show the data they collect from their application file so that the user can say whether or not to install the application. So developers will have to be much clearer with the data they need from users for their applications to work properly.

