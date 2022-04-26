Tech News

The GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon RX 7000 will be manufactured in 5nm

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A few days ago, some information emerged focused on the GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon RX 7000 that ensured that both will use the TSMC 4N node, and unfortunately this gave rise to many incorrect interpretations that assumed that we were talking about 4nm. Not true, both series will use TSMC’s 5nm node.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

I know what you are thinking, why do we talk about node 4N then? Well, it’s very easy to explain, because that nomenclature actually refers to an improved 5nm node, that is, to an optimized version of TSMC’s original 5nm node. This is not new, more than one semiconductor manufacturer has used this approach on more than one occasion to create more interesting products for their customers, but they continue to generate misunderstandings among consumers.

Read:

ADATA breaks records with its 12,600 MT / s DDR5 memory – up to 200% faster than today’s best RAM

Semiconductor manufacturing nodes, or manufacturing processes, whatever you want to call them, play a very important role because the most advanced are precisely the smallest. Thus, the 7nm node is more advanced than the 10nm node, and the 5nm node is also above the 7nm node. Downsizing allows for more powerful and more efficient chips to be created, and also reduces their impact on the wafer, as they end up taking up less space.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

That simple explanation allows us to understand the stir that had been formed with that information. To think that the GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon RX 7000 could use a 4nm node it was a significant leap from the 5nm nodebut in the end everything has been a mistake resulting from an erroneous interpretation, as we have already mentioned.

GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon RX 7000: What does it mean to use a custom 5nm node?

The GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon RX 7000 will be manufactured in 5nm

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

It means that both lines of graphics cards will use a custom manufacturing process tailored to your needs. This adds a layer of specialization that, in the end, can have very positive consequences both in terms of performance and optimization, and get closer to the benefits that we would obtain by using a smaller node.

However, we must bear in mind that this improved 5nm node may not be present in all GeForce RTX 40, and not in all models of the Radeon RX 7000 series. According to some sources that I have been able to consult, both NVIDIA and AMD they could reserve that node for high-end models, and resort to other less advanced nodes for mid-range and low-end models.

Read:

Is your PC not compatible with Windows 11? You can run Android apps on it with these methods

In the case of the GeForce RTX 40, it is said that only the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 will use that node, while in the case of AMD this will be limited to the Radeon RX 7900XT and Radeon RX 7800XT, which will be precisely the ones that will use a modular GPU with two chiplets. The rest of the models will be manufactured under the 6nm node, at least in theory. Hopper, however, is manufactured in 4nm, as we told you at the time in this article.

Previous articlePOCO F4 GT, an impressive mobile gamer for 500 euros
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

5G News

POCO F4 GT, an impressive mobile gamer for 500 euros

One of the most ambitious mobile gamers of the year has arrived, and it is doing so at...
Ireland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Over 160 jams on busy evening around the city

There are currently over 160 traffic jams reported across Dublin city this evening. Meanwhile traffic is starting to...
Android

Best Android Emulators for Windows and Mac Computers (2022)

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

Diablo Immortal requirements for PC and smartphones

Yesterday we were able to confirm its release date, and today we have the requirements for Diablo Immortal...