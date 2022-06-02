The AirPods Pro 2 would not have a design change, they will be similar to the first generation

MacRumors has submitted a fairly comprehensive report in which indicates that the AirPods Pro 2 will retain the design of its predecessor. Almost all the rumors, since the new Apple product has been talked about, indicate that it will adopt a design without the famous stem where it indicates which side the headset and microphone are on. new finds Of nails images shared over the past year so they show it.

New design or recycling designs? In doubt for the AirPods Pro 2

There are some comparisons made in 3D based on MacRumors images made by Ian Zelbo, a dedicated graphic designer of Apple concepts, where you can see that he will keep the same design as always. IR sensors that face downward to detect when in use could change. They would be replaced by a technology capable of detecting the skin.

This is already a reality in the third generation AirPods, so there is no doubt that Apple will include it in professional hearing aids. The technology is foolproof, so it will quickly detect whether it’s a user’s skin or another surface like a table or even a pants pocket. Currently, AirPods Pro use optical sensors to detect the user’s ears.

What direct benefit does the new skin sensor have? The sensor is a bit larger so the earpiece needs to be increased in size. What has been confirmed is that, in the new findings, the size of the AirPods perfectly match. Comparing between the 3D rendered images and the 3rd generation AirPods, there is no doubt that Apple will include this skin sensor.

In favor of functionalities instead of design

Those fans and users of the AirPods Pro could be left wanting to see a new next-generation design. Ming-Chi Kuo opted for a new design, he was one of the first to predict that the design would change significantly. The only thing that could save him is that at no time did he specify whether he would lose the stem that characterizes the AirPods.

On the other hand, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg assured that Apple had the objective of reducing the size of the AirPods Pro by removing precisely that stem that characterizes it. The shape would be rounded in such a way that it covers the ear. A style that has been seen in Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. One problem reported at the time was that the integration of hardware, specifically antennas and microphones, made it difficult to keep the design compact.

Finally, it is expected that the second generation AirPods Pro will change its charging case and not precisely in design. It will allow to locate the headphones and the case separately by activating a sound. This would be a big change from existing AirPods that can only output a sound from the earphones. Given the Lossless support that was activated a few months ago thanks to Apple Music, Apple’s Pro hearing aids could incorporate the support with a new way of connecting. The release date still stands, it will be at the end of 2022.

What will end up happening? Who is right about the new design? Share your impressions on this topic in the comment box.