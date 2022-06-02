Google Duo will become the new Google Meet: the merger of both video call applications arrives

in 2016 Google Duo brought to our devices as Google’s new video calling app. Two years later, in 2018, came google-meet like its new video call application for professional accounts, but in 2020, with the pandemic and teleworking, Google opened Meet to all users, and until now they have been living together, something that is already numbered.

Google has announced that the Google Duo brand’s days are numberedsince the company has announced that both applications are going to be merged to offer a single messaging applicationas it had been rumored since the end of last year.

Google Duo will evolve into Google Meet

Google is not going to eliminate Google Duo, but what it is going to do is turn Google Duo into Google Meet to then remove the current Google Meet application. And this makes a lot of sense, since Google Duo is installed on more than 5 billion devices and comes out of the box on most devices, while Google Meet alone has over 100 million downloads.

over the next few weeks Google Duo will receive all the functions of Google Meet, such as scheduling meetings or the ability to join a video call with a link. When Google Duo already offers all the features of Google Meet is when Google will rename the Duo app to Meetwhich is much more accurate.

Thus Meet will be Google’s only video calling app, offering the more casual features of Duo with the more professional features of Meet. With this change, Google Meet will now also be the video calling application that will come standard on most devices, although it really already came from the factory on all devices through its integration with Gmail.

