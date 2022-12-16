Google Nest and Android devices already have Matter for device connectivity

We already know that Matter, the new open source connectivity standard for smart devices, is already a reality, because since its arrival to end users, it was a matter of time before it reached the devices that have been certified so that these can work with certified smart devices from other manufacturers regardless of whether they were initially intended for other smart connectivity ecosystems.

In this regard, Google has already announced the Official arrival of Matter on Google Nest devices and Android devicesso starting today, users will find it easier and easier to set up and use their devices to work with other devices that are also certified to work with Matter.



Using Matter becomes possible with Google

- Advertisement -

They point out that with Matter, it will be necessary to have a hub to manage Matter smart devices, where Google Home or Google Nest devices can act as a Matter hub for managing other devices.

In this way, devices like the original Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd generation), Nest Hub Max and the new Nest Wifi Pro, can now be used as a Matter hub.

Users will not need to update their Google Nest and Android devices to support Matter, as the update to support them has just been done automatically.

They point out that Matter-enabled devices can be connected to one’s home network both through Wi-Fi and through Wi-Fi as Thread, a “network technology that is useful when you need a low-power connection,” and for which devices such as Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub (2nd generation) have already received their corresponding updates to be compatible with this technology.

- Advertisement -

In the case of Android devices, Google notes that Matter reaches them through Fast Pair, its technology for fast pairing with other devices.

And as denoted in today’s announcement, the year 2023 will be quite promising in terms of the expansion of Matter with the arrival of new certified devices, new possibilities, and more.

More information: Google