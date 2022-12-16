Microsoft changes rules and bans cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services

THE Microsoft updated the “Acceptable Use Policy” of your services azure in Dynamics 365 in early December. As a result, it will no longer be possible to use them to mine cryptocurrencies🇧🇷 With this, the company joins other names like Google and Amazon in implementing this type of ban.

In general, the new rules say that neither the client nor other users who use the online service through the client will be able to mine cryptocurrencies without prior approval from the company. In this sense, she suggests that the person seek a pre-approval in writing if he intends to use the services.