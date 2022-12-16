Rumors indicate that Apple may launch a 15.5-inch Macbook Air model in 2023

Some rumors suggest that Apple should launch a version of its macbook air in 15.5 inches in the next year. This information comes from Ross Youngwho spoke about the production of the screens of the devices in the first quarter of the year so that the official announcement can be made during the American spring, which takes place between the months of March and June. It is worth remembering that rumors about a possible new 15-inch Macbook Air are not so recent. Some previous news even mentioned the possibility that this notebook might not have the “Air” name. However, what appeared this time returns to the device with that name.

Young also says that the apple should give up the 11-inch model and with that, it will have two sizes different from the usual ones. In this sense, the company should bring to the market laptops with 13.6 and 15.5 inches of screen. Still on this issue, the first Macbooks with OLED panels should hit the market in 2024. Now that Apple uses its own ARM processors in its notebooks, making these changes down the line shouldn’t be such a difficult task. However, it must be remembered that there was no official statement from the company, so a lot can change next year.



