Google keyboard will be easier to use on tablets

While Gboard has tons of cool features and is one of the most convenient keyboards we’ve found to use on mobile, it doesn’t provide the same experience on tablets.

On large screens, trying to write with Gboard becomes a tedious task since its dynamics are far from practical. A problem that could soon have a solution.

Gboard will have a split keyboard layout for use on tablets

We are all used to typing on mobile and thumbs already move on their own on the keyboard. But on a tablet or foldable devices, a keyboard like Gboard can be too cumbersome, since it squeezes the entire screen.

This would be about to change, as mentioned in Xda Developers, since the Google team would opt for the design of a divided keyboard to use Gboard from tablets and folding.

Although there are other keyboards that also offer a divided design to work from the tablet, Google’s proposal would be a little more practical. The Gboard update would not be about simply splitting the keyboard layout but would take both sides into account for comfortable typing.

For example, the space bar will not be split in half, but will be one long key that can be reached from both positions, and some keys will be repeated on both sides. Of course, this mode will be optional, and the user will have to enable the split keyboard layout.

Like the rest of the Gboard settings, this option can be activated at any time by using the three-dot menu found in the same interface. At the moment, this Gboard design has not been implemented as it is still under development, so we will have to wait for future updates.