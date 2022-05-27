Samsung Galaxy A23, after the LTE version arriving in Europe that 5G

Galaxy A23 5G eventually it will hit the market, at least the Dutch site is convinced of that GalaxyClub who reports the news. Until now, in fact, the smartphone had been made available only in its 4G version, despite the previous rumors being certain of the debut of the variant compatible with new generation networks.

Evidently Samsung must have taken over the project, intending therefore to propose the smartphone in the 5G guise on European market. When, as yet, it is not known, but the indiscretion seems to be quite solid. But let’s not expect completely identical technical specifications given that the processor that moves the Galaxy A23 4G (Snapdragon 680) is not compatible with the new networks.

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G: will the 5G version be the same?

In February, there were rumors that the device would have a Dimensity 700, but we don’t feel like confirming this information as it has been a long time since then and the Korean company may have opted for something more recent. Instead, the cameras could remain identical, at least the main one from 50MP. A23 4G also has a 5MP ultra wide angle, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth camera available.

The same goes for the battery: probable, very probable that the one from will be maintained 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging. For everything else we will still have to wait, but if the rumors have returned it means that something is moving. The day of the debut, therefore, does not seem to be that far away.

SUMMARY OF THE SPECIFICATIONS OF THE 4G VERSION

Below are the technical specifications of Galaxy A23 in 4G version: