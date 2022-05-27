Google Drive has a new dynamic to manage files

Google Drive carries several exciting updates that significantly improve its dynamics and bring new features to users. However, it still lacks some basic options.

For example, something as simple as copying and pasting files with keyboard shortcuts was not available. A detail that already has a solution with the latest update of the web version of Drive.

Google Drive now allows you to copy and paste files with keyboard shortcuts

At last Google Drive will allow you to cut, copy and paste files using simple keyboard shortcuts. Yes, now you can also use the famous shortcuts Ctrl + C , Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V to manage the files in your Drive account.

A dynamic that is being added to its web version, but only if you access it from Google Chrome. Going over the shortcuts and the actions you can take:

Ctrl+ X: to cut a file

Ctrl+ C: to copy a file

Ctr + V: to paste a file

Or you can use the shortcuts to perform these actions:

Ctrl+ Enter: to open a file or folder in a new tab

Ctrl + C: to copy the title of a file

Ctrl+V: to paste a file title along with the link in a Google document

Ctrl+ Shift+ V: to paste only the file link (without the title) in the document

If you open your Drive account from Google Chrome, you may already find this new feature. And if this possibility still does not appear, do not worry, since the Google team mentions that its deployment will be gradual. So it may take a few days to reach all users.

This update will be available to both Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts. Remember, you will only see this change if you sign in to your Drive account from Google Chrome.