get the poco f3 for only € 289.19 at wisecart

A few months ago, Xiaomi introduced launched the LITTLE F3 5G, which we had the opportunity to analyze.

The LITTLE F3 It has a 6.7 ″ 120 Hz AMOLED FHD + screen, Snapdragon 870, 6 / 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 48MP (wide angle) + 8MP (ultra wide angle) + 5MP (macro) rear cameras ), 20MP front camera and 4,520 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

Our friends from the e-commerce platform Wisecart They have sent us their latest offer, since for a limited time you can get the POCO F3 with 6GB / 128GB at an incredible price of only € 289.19.

How to get the discounted POCO F3?

To get this super price, you must:

Download the Wisecart app on App Store Apple or Play Store of Google Find the product LITTLE F3 (or click on this link) Click on the Coupon section and choose the coupon 20.00 € DTO Add the product to the shopping cart and click on Checkout next.

Thus, you will get a 20 € discount compared to its original price, so it will cost you € 289.19.

In addition, Wisepay now offers the payment in three installments of € 96.41 No interest, service charges or hidden fees. Or if you prefer, you can delay the payment of the phone until later without interest.

POCO F3 5G, a light and powerful smartphone

POCO F3 is defined as a performance beast, and there is no lack of reasons since it has the new chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

The phone comes with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAMso you are prepared to compete against the best in performance. In terms of connectivity, it is ready to 5G networks with support of 11 frequency bands and is compatible with WiFi 6.

The POCO F3 has a 6.7 ″ AMOLED E4 display completely flat to, according to the company, avoid phantom pulsations. It offers a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, a contrast of 5,000,000: 1 and a power consumption 15 percent lower than other AMOLED displays.

This screen achieves a great color fidelity, with DeltaE = 0.35 and JNCD = 0.36 values, and is compatible with HDR10 +. It also has MEMC to interpolate frames and get smoother video playback.

POCO has included a 360 degree light sensor to better adjust the screen brightness, as well as True display to adjust the white balance to the environment.

The screen has a hole only 2.76mm in diameter at the top for the front camera. This is a very small size compared to, for example, the 3.61mm of the Galaxy S21 5G.

The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sample rate, which is ideal for game fans. It also has Game Turbo 4.0 which allows you to fine-tune the performance of the GPU.

The POCO F3 has stereo speakers for louder sound and less likely to be covered with your hand when holding the phone horizontally. It also supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. For a better touch experience, the POCO F3 has an X-axis linear motor.

The POCO F3 has a 4,520 mAh battery which, according to the company, can reach up to 2 days of use. With a single charge you can have 10 hours of playtime, 149 hours of music playback, 14 hours of video playback, and 23 hours of calls.

Supports fast charging at 33W, It only takes 52 mins to charge from 0 to 100%. The fast charger is included in the box.

The POCO F3 is available in three: colors Night Black (black). Arctic White (white) and Deep Ocean Blue (blue). The latter has three different shades of blue on the back. The fingerprint reader is located on the side.

It is a very slim smartphone with only 7.8mm thick and also very light a weight of 196 grams. Both the front and the back are protected by Gorilla glass 5.

As for the cameras, it has a triple rear camera:

48 MP main camera (Sony IMX582, 1/2 ″, 1.6μm) with f / 1.79 aperture

8 MP ultra wide angle camera (119º) with f / 2.2 aperture

5 MP macro camera (3-7 cm) with f / 2.4 aperture

LITTLE has added six new video modes: magic zoom, slow shutter, time freeze, night time-lapse, paralell world and frame freeze.

Additionally, POCO has added a dedicated rear camera microphone for Audio Zoom, which increases the volume of the sound source as we zoom in.

If you want to get this phone at the best price, be sure to buy it at Wisecart.

What is Wisecart?

Wisecart is an e-commerce platform for smart life lovers that works with top sellers to deliver high-quality, affordable products.

Wisecart has more than 100,000 products of more than 6,000 categories in its catalog, at the best prices and with free shipping costs. It offers fast delivery of 3 to 7 days for domestic shipments and 7 to 10 days for shipments from international warehouses.

In addition, in October, Wisecart will offer flexible payment options: payment in 3 installments, payment of 6 to 12 installments and low interest rates.