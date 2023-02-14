Geekbench 6 launches as new testbed with measurement improvements and more

Primal Labs announced this Tuesday (14) the launch of the Geekbench 6 test platform that brings improvements in the way of measuring the performance of devices such as smartphones and PCs. The developer explains that these devices are becoming faster, requiring improvements in the performance analysis methodology.
“This latest version of Geekbench was designed with the modern user in mind, reflecting how we really use our devices in 2023,” the company says on its blog. According to the post, this release implements new stress features befitting current demand, such as blurring backgrounds in videoconferencing streams and more.
In parallel to this, Primal Labs commits to updating the dataset that workloads process so that it better aligns with file types and sizes. This improvement includes higher resolution photos in image tests, larger maps in navigation tests, larger and more complex documents in browser tests, etc.
According to the post, the multi-core benchmark tests have moved from assigning separate tasks to each core to a methodology that measures how cores cooperate to complete a shared task. It seems that single-core evaluation “lost” some of its importance considering that the real situation does not only use this factor.
The company reinforces that Geekbench 6 is free (and will remain free) for personal use, supporting Android, Linux, Mac and Windows operating systems with download through official stores or website.
With improvements to workload testing and multi-core measurement, you can be sure you’re getting accurate and reliable results that reflect the performance of your computers and devices in real-world settings.”
