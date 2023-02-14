5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsGeekbench 6 launches as new testbed with measurement improvements and more

Geekbench 6 launches as new testbed with measurement improvements and more

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Geekbench 6 launches as new testbed with measurement improvements and more
1676397516 geekbench 6 launches as new testbed with measurement improvements and.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Primal Labs announced this Tuesday (14) the launch of the Geekbench 6 test platform that brings improvements in the way of measuring the performance of devices such as smartphones and PCs. The developer explains that these devices are becoming faster, requiring improvements in the performance analysis methodology.

“This latest version of Geekbench was designed with the modern user in mind, reflecting how we really use our devices in 2023,” the company says on its blog. According to the post, this release implements new stress features befitting current demand, such as blurring backgrounds in videoconferencing streams and more.

In parallel to this, Primal Labs commits to updating the dataset that workloads process so that it better aligns with file types and sizes. This improvement includes higher resolution photos in image tests, larger maps in navigation tests, larger and more complex documents in browser tests, etc.

- Advertisement -

According to the post, the multi-core benchmark tests have moved from assigning separate tasks to each core to a methodology that measures how cores cooperate to complete a shared task. It seems that single-core evaluation “lost” some of its importance considering that the real situation does not only use this factor.

New Geekbench 6 platform on macOS. (Image: Playback).

The company reinforces that Geekbench 6 is free (and will remain free) for personal use, supporting Android, Linux, Mac and Windows operating systems with download through official stores or website.

With improvements to workload testing and multi-core measurement, you can be sure you’re getting accurate and reliable results that reflect the performance of your computers and devices in real-world settings.”

Are you looking forward to performing new tests with Geekbench 6? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Z-Library defies return to the open web to offer free eBook downloads

Z-Library, one of the largest eBook download sites, has returned to the open web...
Apple

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, confirmations on small-sized frames

The insider ShrimpApplePro is back on the forecast from January, when he shared that...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.