Geekbench 6 launches as new testbed with measurement improvements and more

Primal Labs announced this Tuesday (14) the launch of the Geekbench 6 test platform that brings improvements in the way of measuring the performance of devices such as smartphones and PCs. The developer explains that these devices are becoming faster, requiring improvements in the performance analysis methodology.

“This latest version of Geekbench was designed with the modern user in mind, reflecting how we really use our devices in 2023,” the company says on its blog. According to the post, this release implements new stress features befitting current demand, such as blurring backgrounds in videoconferencing streams and more.