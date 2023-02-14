Carnival coup: Nubank is not giving R$ 500 via WhatsApp

Any holiday or party is the occasion for scammers on duty to prepare new ways to deceive inattentive users on networks, especially on platforms like WhatsApp, where it is possible to send false messages that deceive victims and guarantee data, money or even device invasion. Now, in this week of preparations for Carnival 2023, scammers are spreading the message that Nubank is giving no less than R$500 to customers to celebrate this holiday.

If the message got there, know now that it is a liar. Check out: