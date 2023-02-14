5G News
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, confirmations on small-sized frames

The insider ShrimpApplePro is back on the forecast from January, when he shared that he had learned that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max would have thinner bezels around the display of the current ones. A bit like what happened in the transition from Apple Watch Series 6 to Series 7, also in the changeover between iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max the active area of ​​the screen should come closest to the frame.

He returned to that January tweet to confirm that prediction, on the next Pros the display will occupy a greater portion of the front surface. He would have learned it from different sources, which gives further credence to the novelty that Apple would have in store for the next generation of iPhone Pro. Given that the event from which the iPhone 15 range will come out is a long way away and from now on there is speculation many more will come, ShrimpApplePro he is one of the few whistleblowers to have correctly predicted the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 well in advance.

The insider however he couldn’t get confirmation about the curved rear edges which was mentioned on the previous occasion, “but it’s still mid-February, very early, it’s okay”, he wrote. To a user who asked him news on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus instead he replied that they will have a revised design, the technical specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro (such as the A16 Bionic chip, the 15 Pro will have the A17 Bionic) and a OLED display again unfortunately at 60 Hz.

