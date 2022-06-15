Gardai appeal for help in search for Ballyfermot teen missing for three days

Gardai are appealing for the public’s help in the search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for three days.

Francis Lynch has been missing from Ballyfermot since Sunday.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Francis was last seen wearing a navy Nike windbreaker, a grey Nike tracksuit, and navy Nike runners.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with any information on Francis’ whereabouts are asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

