Everything about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 revealed: it will be a real beast

Not long ago the most important features that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have were known, and things are looking very good. Well, today it has been known what the model that will accompany it in its presentation will offer and that, in principle, aims to be even better in what it has to do with its hardware. We show you what you will find inside the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 4.

The data comes from one of the performance tests that are commonly used to find out the power of mobile phones that are or are being launched on the market. We are talking about Geekbench. Here you can see that the nomenclature that the terminal will have will be the following: SM-F936U. And, as expected inside, it will have the most powerful processor that Qualcomm has developed to date, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Therefore, it has more than enough power to be able to handle all kinds of applications.

A spectacular memory in this Samsung

From what has been known, the Asian company will bet on a large amount of RAM, since it will amount to 12GB. This is good news, because you will be able to run Android with excellent solvency and without problems with multitasking (which is one of the strong points of folding smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4). Something interesting is that for now no data has been seen that suggests that there is a 16 GB variant, which could mean that the firm does not value offering this possibility.

Geekbench

Where an important leap will be made is storage. This model will have 512 GB versions, which is not new, but it will have an option that reaches 1TB. This will make it different from other models on the market, and without a doubt it can be something that is considered a key purchase factor. In addition, it is expected that there will also be an improvement in the UFS technology used, which will allow higher performance to be achieved.

Possible arrival on the market for this folding

The data available to date indicates that the presentation will take place on August 10, so it will not be long before they are a reality These two terminals that will have improved screens where the hinge used to close them is much less visible. The fact is that it has become clear that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be a real beast when it comes to power and, on top of that, this generation will be a model with a better and thinner camera.

>