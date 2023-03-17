galaxy z fold 3 and 4 receive march security patches

- Advertisement -

And Galaxy Z Fold 4 they update and receive the march patches. In recent days the same fate had befallen the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series. The new firmwares have a size of respectively 256.37MB And 417.85MB and are identified by the versions F926BXXS3EWB5 / F926BOXM3EWB1 / F926BXXU3EWB1 (Z Fold 3) and F936BXXS2CWB5 / F936BOXM2CWB5 / F936BXXS2CWB5 (Z Fold 4).

The official changelog reports:

The security of your device has been improved.

Software update includes

Improved device stability and performance

Bug fixes

Implementation of the latest security updates

The update is distributed in Italy in OTA mode. If the notification has not yet been received, we invite you to verify its presence manually by accessing the menu Settings > Software update > Download install.

Google recently released its March Android patch information: 60 vulnerabilities are fixed, of which two are critical.

(updated March 15, 2023, 11:10 am)