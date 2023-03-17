5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidGalaxy Z Fold 3 and 4 receive March security patches

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and 4 receive March security patches

Android

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy z fold 3 and 4 receive march security patches
galaxy z fold 3 and 4 receive march security patches
- Advertisement -

Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Galaxy Z Fold 4 they update and receive the march patches. In recent days the same fate had befallen the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series. The new firmwares have a size of respectively 256.37MB And 417.85MB and are identified by the versions F926BXXS3EWB5 / F926BOXM3EWB1 / F926BXXU3EWB1 (Z Fold 3) and F936BXXS2CWB5 / F936BOXM2CWB5 / F936BXXS2CWB5 (Z Fold 4).

The official changelog reports:

The security of your device has been improved.

- Advertisement -

Software update includes

  • Improved device stability and performance
  • Bug fixes
  • Implementation of the latest security updates

 

Google Pixel smarter in an emergency: proposes the main help

The update is distributed in Italy in OTA mode. If the notification has not yet been received, we invite you to verify its presence manually by accessing the menu Settings > Software update > Download install.

Google recently released its March Android patch information: 60 vulnerabilities are fixed, of which two are critical.

- Advertisement -

 

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available online from eBay at 1,220 euros. The value for money is Good and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from eBay at 996 euros.

(updated March 15, 2023, 11:10 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Resident Evil 4 Recensione: un remake quasi perfetto tra horror e azione

Resident Evil 4 è una modernizzazione rispettosa del grande classico: ne restituisce i cardini...
Tech News

Epic Games launches a tool to create games and experiences within Fortnite

After several months without news, Epic Games has shared more details about Unreal Editor...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.