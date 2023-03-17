Three Google Chrome options that allow you to browse more freely

A Google Chrome extension is a small software module for customizing a web browser.

A extension browser Google Chrome is a small module software to customize a web browser, in which the technology giant currently has more than 50 services that people can download to their computer, however, there are three that can help the user to have a better experience on their computer.

These browsers allow for a variety of extensions, including user interface modification, ad blocking, and ad management. cookies. Usually these types of tools are created using web technologies such as HTML, javascript and CSS.

According to Google, there are currently three Chrome extensions to make your online browsing easier and better, where people can go to “Chrome Web Store” and download each of these tools on your computer, which you can use when you need it.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Instagram and TikTok among the most downloaded social networks in Latin America, this is the complete list

iPhone 14 Pro: Sleepy feature reveals the always-awake screen Decreased Productivity helps create a more consistent browsing experience by letting you control what you want to see

Decreased Productivity

Decreased Productivity creates a more consistent browsing experience, by allowing you to control what you want to see, in text background color themes, image cloaking, hiding page favicons, changing fonts, among other options.

- Advertisement -

In this tool people can choose the style they want, that is, if they want the green text to be on a black background, they can do it by going to the ‘Options’ page, there they can right-click on the icon in the address bar and you can organize it as best suits your preferences.

On this platform you can find different languages ​​such as: Arabic, German, English (US), English (British), Spanish, Tagalog, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Vietnamese, Chinese (Simplified), and Chinese (Traditional).

It may interest you: Why accessing the Windows clipboard could cause security problems

- Advertisement - Panic’Button will allow you to close all open tabs with a single click.

Panic Button

This extension will allow you to close all open tabs with one click. It is only necessary to select the panic button to remove all the tabs instantly. Installing this chrome extension will add a close button in the extensions list.

“If you have opened several tabs, click on the extension icon to close all tabs instantly”, they indicated from the platform Panic Button. In this way you will not have to do it page by page, but the extension will close all the windows instantly.

Google Maps will no longer show you the fastest way, but the most efficient one Dark Reader enables night mode on websites that do not have this feature, i.e. it will allow you to adjust the brightness

DarkReader

On the other hand, DarkReader enables night mode on websites that do not have this function, that is, it will allow you to adjust the brightness, contrast, sepia filter, dark mode, font settings, among others.

“This eye-saving extension enables night mode, creating dark themes for websites on the fly. Dark Reader inverts bright colors, making them contrasting and easy to read at night. You can adjust brightness, contrast, sepia filter, dark mode, font settings and ignore list.

It may interest you: Three modalities of data theft with the Bluetooth of the cell phone or computer

In Google translate you can easily see the translations while browsing the Internet.

Google translator

Finally a plus for Chrome extensions, they are the Google translator, where you can easily see the translations while browsing the Internet.

“The extension also automatically detects if the language of a page you are on is different from the language you are using for your Google Chrome interface. If so, a banner will appear at the top of the page. Click the Translate button on the banner so that all the text on the page appears in the new language.

In addition, the platform announced that more than 30 new ones will be added in the coming weeks. languages so that people can have a better overview and do not have to resort to third parties to carry out a translation.