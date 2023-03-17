Pixel 8 Pro, the screen is flat. Differences between new and current generation

- Advertisement -

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could already be announced at Google I / O scheduled for May 10, exactly as happened last year for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. After unveiling the renderings of smartphones, On Leaks shared some on the net schematic drawings which showcase the main aesthetic differences between the two generations.

Foreword to clarify the dimensions of the displays: the leaker admitted an error in estimating the diagonals of both devices. With the same dimensions of the body – which therefore remain valid, slightly smaller for the 8 series than for the 7 – it is assumed 6.2 inches for Pixel 8 and 6.7 inches for Pixel 8 Pro.PIXEL 8 VS PIXEL 7

The most striking difference concerns the softer curved corners (note: edges and other aesthetic details are not reproduced in these schematic drawings). Another aspect that emerges is the thickness: 8.9 mm for Pixel 8 against 8.7 for Pixel 7.

Pixel 8 should measure up 150.5×70.8×8.9mm, therefore it is lower and narrower than the current generation but slightly thicker (155.6×73.2×8.7mm). The comparison could be approximately as follows:

6.2″ Pixel 8 (left) vs 6.3″ Pixel 7 (right)

PIXEL 8 PRO VS

As well as the base model, the Pro also features sweeter corners. One element that clearly emerges from these drawings is the flat displayas opposed to the curved panel installed on the Pixel 7 Pro.

The next generation model measures 162.6×76.5×8.7mmthe one currently on the market 162.9×76.6×8.9mm: here the differences are minimal, with the Pixel 8 Pro slightly smaller than the 7 Pro. An approximate comparison follows: