Galaxy Watch 5 has a function that allows you to play games on the watch.

Samsung has introduced a new entertainment feature in the Galaxy Watch 5 allowing smartwatch users to play games on the device during boredom situations. Compatible games can be downloaded for free through the app store, so you can explore several options beyond the traditional ones. According to the SamMobile portal, the gameplay experience is pleasant and, in some cases, even “relaxing”, this in games with good reviews on the Play Store. The gameplay varies according to the proposal, however, there is a notorious limitation in the hardware that limits the graphics and other resources of the games for the Watch.

Among the top rated options are 2048, Cosmo Run, Infinity Energy and Jump Drive. Despite the simple graphics, the experience is quite complete and interesting, being enough to pass the time while waiting at a doctor's office or in line at the bank, for example. The downside, however, is the high energy consumption that can significantly reduce the autonomy of the wearable, and it is recommended to avoid this function if the battery is low. The games listed above are also compatible with cell phones, so you save your watch battery and still have fun on your phone. Check out the screenshot on the Galaxy Watch 5 below: