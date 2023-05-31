Apple Music Classical, the new Apple to listen to classical music, comes to Android

Following the launch of the Apple Music Classical mobile app for iOS at the end of March, Apple has just extended the availability of its new classical music streaming service to Android users with the launch of its official mobile app to through the Google Play Store.

Apple Music Classical is the new classical music streaming platform recently launched by Apple, a few months late, since the initial idea was to launch this service at the end of last year, as Apple announced at the at which point it acquired the classical music streaming service called Primephonic in 2021.



The best catalog of classical music, now also on Android

Like iOS users, Android users must also be a subscriber to any of the Apple Music plans, except Apple Music Voice, to enjoy this service at no additional cost, benefiting from a high-resolution audio experience of up to 192 kHz/24-bit lossless, with spatial audio technology and ad-free.

They will have unlimited access to the most complete catalog of classical music, made up of more than 5 million music tracks, from masterpieces to new releases. In this sense, they will also have a complete search experience, which will allow them to search by composer, work, director or even catalog number, to find songs instantly.

And in the same way, the new service also has more than 700 playlists available whose selection has been carried out by experts so that users can simply play and enjoy.

Beyond listening there will also be biographies and other information

There will be no shortage of biographies and detailed guides so that users can delve into the information on their favorite composers and thus have an experience that goes far beyond just listening to songs.

And we must not forget that the application has an intuitive navigation system so that users have it easy to start using it, taking into account that it is aimed at beginners to classical music fans.

Users will be able to download the application for free from the official application store for Android devices.

From this launch it is to be assumed that Apple will work on the continuous improvement of the user experience.

Pending take updates to launch improvements

From 9to5Mac they complain that the application for iOS has not received any update since its launch at the end of last March, leaving pending aspects such as the optimization of Apple Music Classical on iPad tablets.

Over time we will see the degree of involvement that Apple will have with its new transmission service through the updates that it is going to carry out (if it is really going to carry them out), although it may also remain pending to bring the new service to more platforms.

Image Credit: Google Play Store