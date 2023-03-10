5G News
Galaxy S23 range, March Android patch in rollout in Italy

Galaxy S23 range, March Android patch in rollout in Italy

Android

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy s23 range, march android patch in rollout in italy
galaxy s23 range, march android patch in rollout in italy
Updates being delivered in Italy for the latest additions to the Samsung Galaxy family. A few moments ago we received on Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 le March Android Security Patch 2023, we can’t confirm that the same update is coming to the Galaxy S23+ since we don’t have one, but we’d be surprised otherwise.

The changelog that accompanies the build S918BXXS1AWBM / S918BOXM1AWBN / S918BXXU1AWBD for Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S911BXXS1AWBM / S911BOXM1AWBN / S911BXXU1AWBD for Galaxy S23 it is one of the most “classic”, that is perfects stability and performance device through bug fixes and improve security with the latest Android patches:

The software update includes:

  • Improved device stability and performance.
  • Bug fixes.
  • Implementation of the latest security updates.
The weight is about 350MB, the advice is to install it as soon as possible because when the security of that “safety carrier” that is today’s smartphone is involved, it is better not to stall. It is possible that many of those who own a Galaxy S23 have already received the update, otherwise, if you want to speed up the operation, you can try a manual check opening the system settings, tap on Software update and finally up Download and install.

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from eBay at 1.099 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available online from eBay at 999 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from Phoneshock at 719 euros or from eBay to 769 euros. The value for money is Good. There are 17 top models.

(updated March 07, 2023, 10:25 am)

