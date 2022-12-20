Galaxy M23 vs A22: which Samsung 5G phone is better value for money? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The A22 5G and the M23 are two Samsung smartphones that compete for the best cost-effective model with a fifth-generation network in the Korean portfolio. For that, they need to show that they offer more than just fast mobile internet. Among the Galaxy devices from different lines of the brand, which one delivers more without charging the consumer so much? TechSmart shows you the answer now, in this Comparative.

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Traditionally, the A line pays more attention than the M when it comes to design. However, here we have an exception. The A22 5G comes with a square camera block, which looks more outdated than the rectangular module on the M23. Although these two are made of plastic on the back and sides, the construction is of good quality overall. The Galaxy M still differentiates itself by presenting a more compact and lighter body than the "brother".

Samsung Galaxy M23

Otherwise, we don’t have that much difference. The duo features a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, not to mention the drop-shaped notch. But don’t expect them to be certified against liquids and dust. Samsung put a triple drawer in both, to have a dedicated slot for microSD card storage expansion. They even come with 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support for contactless payments. They are similar in many ways, but the M23’s more modern, compact and lightweight look gives it its point.

best construction None more modern look Galaxy M23 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? Galaxy M23 Does it have NFC? Both

Multimedia and resources

Screen





In the screen part, the manufacturer kept an LCD display with the same size of 6.6 inches in both. The resolution also does not change and is in Full HD + in them, as well as the front use. Because of the material used, cell phones do not provide an optimal level of brightness for good visibility outside the home. The viewing angle is another point with limitations, as well as the color calibration. What ties the tie here is the refresh rate. The M23 has a 120 Hz panel, which offers greater fluidity in system animations than the 90 Hz present in the A22. None of them bring any extra protection against scratches and impacts. For the greater smoothness on the screen, the Galaxy M line scores another point in the duel.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness None more accurate colors None Best screen resolution None bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio None High Hz screen? Galaxy M23 Gorilla Glass protection? None Overall screen quality None

Sound





As we are talking about cheaper smartphones, Samsung saved on the sound part in them and placed only a mono speaker in both models. In other words, user immersion is compromised. Audio power is also far from ideal, although there are worse ones on the market. The quality is below expectations, with an unbalanced sound between bass, mids and highs. At least they contain a physical headphone jack, even if the company leaves out an accessory in the package. Without major differences between them, we give a tie in this regard.

Sound is stereo? None Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance None sound power None Do headphones come in the box? None

System





The A22 5G still comes with Android 11 out of the box, while the M23 already comes with Android 12 pre-installed. The M line model has Android 13 guaranteed, but don’t expect the same from the A series device, which has the interface in the leaner Core version. The interfaces are improved with the panel with a high refresh rate, but the 120 Hz of the M23 favors a slightly smoother navigation. In turn, the mobile network should not be a problem, since 5G is present in the duo. In terms of features, these devices offer Edge Screen shortcuts and the ability to quickly open the camera by pressing the power button twice. However, the Galaxy M has a greater amount of options, thanks to the complete edition of One UI. More updated system, fluid and with greater longevity. The M23 scores another point.

Well-updated system? Galaxy M23 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy M23 Which system or customization has more and better features? Galaxy M23 Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Galaxy M23

Performance

The Korean put the Dimensity 700 platform on the A22 with 4 GB of memory, against a Snapdragon 750G and 6 GB of RAM on the M23. Which smartphone has the best performance? Our tests indicated a comfortable advantage for the Galaxy M. The larger memory allowed for more than 30 seconds less in total, with an advantage in multitasking. Benchmarks reinforce the superior performance of Qualcomm’s chip, but with a small difference in AnTuTu and Geekbench. In games, heavier titles run better on the M23. But don’t expect them to take advantage of the high fps rates supported by these two. With more benefits in all items, the model of the Galaxy M line is again with the point.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy M23 Who wins in the most demanding games? Galaxy M23 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy M23 What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy A22 5G Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy M23 Which has more storage? None

Drums

The manufacturer did not innovate in these devices and maintained the capacity of 5,000 mAh, increasingly common in the market. Does that mean they have equal durations? It’s not like that. In our standardized tests, we had about three hours more for the M23, which exceeded 28 hours of total autonomy. Leaving for charging, Samsung sends a 15 W adapter in the box of these two cell phones. Here, yes, we saw no difference. Both the A-line model and the M-series model take almost two hours to complete the entire process. In other words, the superior autonomy gives one more point to the Galaxy M23.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? None Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy M23 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

On both sides we find a triple set of cameras. The main 48 MP of the A22 even takes good pictures during the day, but is below the 50 MP present in the “brother”, either in sharpness or dynamic range. The M23 also gets the upper hand in night mode. Their ultrawide lacks sharpness, but the superior resolution of this lens on the Galaxy M and the superior viewing angle make the records here a little better. The Galaxy A has a third blur camera, which does an inferior job to the software-only portrait mode of the other smartphone. The A22 dispenses with a macro sensor and uses the main one for the function. But the high focal length makes images worse than the M23’s dedicated lens. For the set it offers, the M line takes one more point.

Best rear camera set Galaxy M23 Best photos of the day Galaxy M23 best night photos Galaxy M23 most versatile set Both best ultrawide Galaxy M23 best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy M23 best depth Galaxy M23 (via software)

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Of the pair, only the M23 has a camcorder that supports 4K videos, while the A22 5G is limited to what Samsung calls Quad HD. Smartphones lack stabilization at maximum resolution, but have agile focus. The sound capture of the M line comes out cleaner than the “brother” of the A family. The Galaxy M23 scores once again for 4K videos.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Galaxy M23 Best audio capture Galaxy M23 best video quality Galaxy M23

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy M23

Their front camera has a resolution of no more than 8 MP. In practice, cell phones register good selfies during the day, but at night the M23 comes out better as the winner. The portrait mode of this one is also above the A22, as well as the photos captured at night. Footage from the front is nothing more than Full HD for both sides. Faced with the full scenario, it’s a point for the Galaxy M.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Galaxy M23

Price

Samsung’s two smartphones were officially launched in the country. The Korean has not changed and charged the same suggested price of R$ 2,000 for these models. In current retail, both the Galaxy A22 5G and the M23 follow with similar costs, around R$ 1,300. Without a winner in this regard, we closed the Comparative with a tie.

Which had the best launch price? None Which is currently the best value for money? None

Conclusion

In this confrontation between the two cheap 5G cell phones from the Korean company, the M23 proved to be a much more complete option than its “brother” from the A line. Upgraded system, even faster performance. Outside the battery with superior autonomy. The Galaxy M still comes with a set of cameras that take better photos with the rear, record 4K videos and achieve superior selfies at night and with portrait mode. On the other hand, the A22 only approaches its brother by having a similar sound system in its characteristics. Considering that both are available for the same price in the Europeian market, choosing the M23 is by far the best alternative, given the advantages shown throughout this clash.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: two SPOTS Mono sound with reasonable power

Same price in current Europeian market Samsung Galaxy M23: 10 POINTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

Screen with 120 Hz rate

Mono sound with reasonable power

More up-to-date and fluid system

Faster performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with better photos overall

Videos with 4K support

Front camera with better selfies at night and portrait mode

Same price in current Europeian market

So, do you consider the Galaxy M23 to be so superior, or do you think the A22 5G is capable of balancing the scales with the “brother” model? Give us your opinion!