Reels 2022 retrospective: Instagram releases most used songs, filters and hashtags

The year 2022 is coming to an end and the Instagram released a retrospective of some of the main highlights that happened on Reels in the last 12 months. The platform revealed the songs, filters and hashtags that were most used and other curiosities. The social network also highlighted that users can create their own retrospective on Reels with a variety of templateswith super fun celebrity voiceovers for anyone who wants to share the best moments of 2022.





According to Instagram, the ‘Templates’ tool allows the user to use the same music and time as the original Reels video and replace the photos or video clips with their own, making it easier when creating the retrospective. - Advertisement - To access the models, you need to receive a highlight about it in Feed and create your own recap, the tool also appears in the Reels model browser and you will also be able to access them on each celebrity’s profile.

Check out the 2022 Instagram Reels retrospective below: Some of the most popular songs used in Instagram Reels during 2022, by people in Europe: Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionysus

like that – Bea Miller

Unrolls Bate Joga de Ladin (feat. DJ Biel do Furduncinho) – L7NNON

Those Who Don’t Know There’s No Internet – MC Marks

Na Rebolada – Os Quebradeiras

Malvadão 3 – Shaman

Alive (It Feels Like) – Alok

As It Was – Harry Styles

Dancer – Pedro Sampaio

Engage – Anitta Some of the most used hashtags in Instagram Reels during the year, by people in Europe: #love

#entrepreneurship

#fitness

#humor

#makeup

#meme

#fashion

#music

#Cheers

#tbt Some of the most popular singers in Instagram Reels during 2022, by people in Europe: @alok

@l7nnon

@jesseaguiar

@jovemdionisio

@anitta

@zefelipecantor

@Beyonce

@harrystyles

@osquebradeirasoficial

@euxama - Advertisement - Some of the creators in Europe who gained the most followers from Instagram Reels in 2022: @alaurapaiva

@bianca

@camilacoutinho

@caroldepaula

@dalyanamoreno

@danichoma

@fabioporchat

@joaoseupimenta

@Giulia

@leticiatakei

@rogercipo

@sheronmenezzes Some of the most popular AR filters used in Instagram Reels in 2022, by people in Europe: BIA PHRASES by @bianccastilho

Sunset by @pedroarkennio

Doodle Heart by @instagram

Aqua Glitter by @instagram

Golden Shine by @felipealcantaraof

by @gilvanchagas_

♡ by @iannadria

.Kodak Multi by @iurispires

Smooth zoom by @_.aizb._

by @guimiller Some of the most popular locations tagged in Instagram Reels during 2022 by people in Europe: Belo Horizonte, Europe

Brasilia Europe

Curitiba Europe

Fortaleza Europe

Goiania, Goias, Europe

Porto Alegre, Europe

Recife, Europe

Rio de janeiro Europe

Salvador, Europe

São Paulo Europe - Advertisement - Some of the most popular stickers used in Instagram Reels during 2022, by people in Europe: love slider emoji

Music

Survey

Test

Mention with colorful gradient

avatars

Fire Sliding Emoji

Localization

Questions

Link