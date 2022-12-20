Free music videos are coming to Fire TV devices

Amazon continues to diversify the offer of free content supported by advertising for your enjoyment through Fire TV devices, marking differences with respect to competing TV devices, now reaching music videos.

The music video category is the latest to arrive to date after the categories of sports content, movie trailers and food and cooking recently arrived on Fire TV devices..



Best of all, everyone these contents can be enjoyed without the need for registrations, subscriptions or fees, according to the companyalthough on the negative side it is found that its release occurs for users in the United Statesthe moment in which it can reach users in other markets is unknown.

A growing offer of free content to enjoy without registration

It is clear that this free content complements the content offer that can be accessed through other platforms, mainly through subscription platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon Prime itself.

Amazon says that users can find personalized music recommendations based on their tastes and viewing history, search by artists and music tracks, get a succession of music videos similar to the one indicated, in addition to being able to create their own mixes or access some of the more than 200 playlists available.

Indeed, the catalog of music video content is owned by both major record companies and independent record labels.

To get started, simply grab the remote and press the voice control to set the command “Alexa, find music videos”, or search for “Music Videos” in the app store and then click the “Music Videos on Fire” tile TV”.

There will also be a row of music videos on the Fire TV home screen. To have a party at home or simply enjoy favorite music, even discover new songs, or serve as background music for sports activities, Amazon now offers this possibility that we hope will eventually expand to more markets.

