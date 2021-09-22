GAA pitch that ‘colonised’ small South Dublin Park will not be removed

Dublin City Council have confirmed a GAA pitch that was setup in a small South Dublin park will become a permanent fixture.

Local residents of Dartry Park in Milltown sent in a “huge” number of complaints to local councillors after the pitch was setup a few weeks ago.

The complaints from residents raise issue with; the club taking up virtually all the space in the park when the pitch is in use, fears they may be hit with a sliotar or football while passing by, three trees being cut down to make way for the pitch and a lack of public consultation on the issue.

DCC confirmed previously that no public consultation process was carried out before the pitch was setup.

Ranelagh Gaels has used the park for training and games for a few years but the goalposts were always taken down afterwards and they insist the arrangement is “temporary”.

The club has also committed to paying for six trees to be planted in the park to replace the three that were cut down to make way for the pitch.

DCC previously said the Ranelagh Gaels were given permission to use the park for “one year”.

There are serious issues in Dublin 6 sourcing pitches for GAA and soccer clubs which don’t show signs of stopping – Councillor Mary Freehill previously described it as a “major crisis”.

DCC added that there is “no statutory planning process for the laying out of a playing pitch or the installation of goalposts in a public park.”

Despite being asked by Dublin Live, DCC did not address whether planning permission was required to cut down the trees.

Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn believes the placement of the pitch with permanent goalposts is subject to planning and is a change of use in the park.

He said: “When you stick goalposts in and start removing trees – even small ones – without consulting people, you send a whole load of fear and loathing into the neighbourhood.”

“My belief is that it is subject to planning. It is up to a resident to take a case. It is a change of use. Basically, you are changing the park and you are putting up permanent goalposts.”

He added: “If you put up permanent goalposts for a year – they are permanent goalposts. The idea that it is exempt is bonkers – law is law.”

Mr Flynn, who recently took a High Court Case against DCC over a cycleway and won, said it was up to a resident to take a case against the Council.

A huge row previously broke out between Sinn Fein TD Chris Andrews and Councillor Flynn over a GAA pitch being set up in a small park.

Mr Andrews suggested Mr Flynn was “out of touch” and slammed the residents for complaining.

He said: “The idea of the team stopping because someone is worried about being hit by a sliotar is absolutely ridiculous.

“I very much welcome Dublin City Council’s move to facilitate Ranelagh Gaels. I think that people objecting is the height of NIMBYISM.”

In response to Mr Andrews’ suggestion that he was “out of touch”, Mr Flynn said: “You couldn’t make it up, I am extremely in touch”.

