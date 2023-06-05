POCO X5 Pro vs Moto G73: is the best intermediary of the duo Xiaomi or Motorola? | Comparative

HomeTech NewsPOCO X5 Pro vs Moto G73: is the best intermediary of the...

The POCO X5 Pro and the Moto G73 target a very similar audience. We are talking about the consumer who wants an above-average intermediary, with many qualities, but without charging the same as a top of the line.

In this fight between Xiaomi and Motorola, which manufacturer has the best smartphone option in the category? That’s what we’re going to find out now, here at TechSmart.

Comparative Index
  • design
  • Multimedia and resources
  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Price
  • Conclusion
design and connectivity

POCO X5 Pro

Both one and the other deliver a similar design to other more recent models. We’re talking about the giant black block on the lid of the POCO, and the more discreet square module to house the Moto’s cameras. Both have the same weight. The X5 Pro is the slimmer of the pair, only the G73 has the smallest dimensions in height and width.

Their construction is nothing more than plastic, either on the sides or on the back. At least, the manufacturers put a matte finish, to give it a more premium look. Only the Chinese cell phone has an IP53 certification, which guarantees protection against dust and splashes.

Motorola Moto G73

At the front, the option of the two companies was the notch in the form of a hole in the display. The fingerprint reader is located on the side, integrated into their power button. A differential used by the X5 Pro is the infrared emitter, which allows you to use the device as a TV remote control.

Only Motorola still comes with a microSD card slot in its hybrid drawer. It also has Bluetooth 5.3, more advanced than the rival’s version 5.2. Xiaomi responds with the sixth generation Wi-Fi, while the competitor is in the fifth. NFC is already present in the pair, to allow approximation payments.

With a more resistant design, the first point goes to POCO.

best construction

None

Better protection against scratches

None

more modern look

Both

Is the slot hybrid or dedicated?

Moto G73

Best notch solution

None

Best biometrics solution

None

Best endurance certification?

POCO X5 Pro

Which is thinner and lighter?

Both

Does it have an infrared emitter?

POCO X5 Pro

Does it have NFC?

Both

Do you have WiFi 6?

POCO X5 Pro

more advanced bluetooth

Moto G73
Multimedia and resources

Screen


The two smartphones bet on a screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, to ensure ample fluidity in the system animations and compatible games. But perhaps these are the only similarities between them in this regard.

The X5 Pro uses an AMOLED type display, which provides a higher level of brightness, contrast and colors than the G73. Not to mention the larger size of the Chinese, as well as the better frontal use, thanks to the smaller edges.

POCO also contains the differentials of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies, which improve the reproduction of streaming services. Apart from the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, to give extra protection against scratches.

Xiaomi widens the scoreboard.

best screen technology

POCO X5 Pro

Best screen brightness

POCO X5 Pro

more colors

POCO X5 Pro

Best screen resolution

None

bigger screen

POCO X5 Pro

Better screen-to-body ratio

POCO X5 Pro

High Hz screen?

Both

Fastest touch sensor

POCO X5 Pro

Better protection against scratches

POCO X5 Pro

Overall screen quality

POCO X5 Pro

Sound


Manufacturers didn’t skimp and put a stereo audio system in their intermediaries. The difference is that POCO has three sound outputs, which allows for greater immersion than the Moto’s two speakers.

As a result, the X5 Pro offers greater sound power than the G73, as well as quality, thanks to a better balance between bass, mids and highs. At least, the duo didn’t dispense with the standard headphone jack, even though they don’t send an accessory in the package.

The Chinese model scores one more point.

Sound is stereo?

Both

three speakers

POCO X5 Pro

Does it have P2 input?

Both

Greater frequency balance

POCO X5 Pro

sound power

POCO X5 Pro

Do headphones come in the box?

None

System


POCO still comes out of the box with Android 12 pre-installed, while Moto already comes with version 13 of the “little robot”. Both are likely to have the same longevity, but coming with a newer edition natively translates to Motorola’s advantage here.

The G73 also offers a smoother experience than the X5 Pro when navigating the system, thanks to its cleaner interface. In mobile network, both provide a fast internet, by supporting 5G.

Moving on to features, Xiaomi highlighted the Always-on Display, to show information even with the screen locked, and the possibility of measuring heartbeats with the rear camera and flash. On the other hand, Motorola stands out for its gestures to turn on the flashlight and open the camera app, in addition to the Secure Folder, which protects your media with an access password.

With a few more benefits, the point goes to the Moto G.

Well-updated system?

Moto G73

Will the system be updated in the future?

Both

Which system or customization has more and better features?

Both

Is there a 5G mobile network?

Both

More fluid software

Moto G73
Performance

POCO X5 Pro

Motorola Moto G73

On one side is the Snapdragon 778G that powers the X5 Pro. On the other, the Dimensity 930 equipped on the G73 appears. In this battle between Qualcomm and MediaTek, which platform offers the best performance? We saw an advantage of almost 18 seconds for Moto, which stands out when it comes to holding apps in the background.

The scenario is reversed in benchmarks, with a quieter victory for POCO, either in AnTuTu or in Geekbench indicators. The chip of the Chinese model still takes the best in games, with a performance superior to the rival in the most complex titles.

Motorola scores for the best multitasking; and Xiaomi scores for being better for games.

Who does better on the opening test?

Moto G73

Who wins in the most demanding games?

POCO X5 Pro

Who has the best benchmark numbers?

POCO X5 Pro

What is the most up to date processor?

Moto G73

Which has better RAM/CPU balance?

Moto G73

Which has more storage?

None
Battery

POCO X5 Pro

Motorola Moto G73

These devices have a battery of 5,000 mAh. But not always having the same capacity means seeing equal durations. In our standardized tests, the POCO reached almost 29 hours of autonomy, well above the almost 24 and a half hours achieved by the Moto.

And do not think that the situation changes on recharging. The 67 W adapter sent by Xiaomi allows completing the process in 46 minutes, practically half an hour less than Motorola’s total time, with its 30 W TurboPower.

This is an easy point for the Chinese.

Which has more battery?

None

Which recharges faster?

POCO X5 Pro

Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test?

POCO X5 Pro

Does it have wireless charging?

None
Camera

The X5 Pro has three rear cameras led by the 108MP main one, versus a dual set from the G73 that comes with a 50MP primary sensor. Despite the difference in resolution, in practice, each mobile has its strengths here. POCO takes pictures with more detail and has a better night mode. The Moto stands out for its more accurate dynamic range.

Their ultrawide ends up suffering from a significant drop in sharpness. A Motorola differential here is to put an automatic focus, to have better macros than those captured by Xiaomi’s dedicated low-resolution and fixed-focus lens.

With a balance between the benefits of one and the other, we give one point for each in this regard.

Best rear camera set

POCO X5 Pro

Best photos of the day

Moto G73

best night photos

POCO X5 Pro

most versatile set

Both

best ultrawide

Both

best telephoto lens

None

best macro

Moto G73 (via ultrawide)

best depth

None

Photos taken with the POCO X5 Pro

Only POCO’s camcorder supports 4K video. Moto’s is limited to Full HD recordings. The Chinese model also offers the most efficient electronic stabilization and the most agile focus of the duo. At least, both bring good quality stereo audio capture.

Xiaomi gets the point once again.

Does it have optical stabilization?

None

Better electronic stabilization

POCO X5 Pro

agile focus

POCO X5 Pro

Does it record in 8K at 30 fps?

None

Does it record in 4K at 30 fps?

POCO X5 Pro

Stereo audio capture

Both

best video quality

POCO X5 Pro

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G73

The front camera of these devices has a resolution of 16 MP, but they present very different results. The POCO takes smoothed selfies even during the day, which make the records less sharp than those of the Moto. In addition, the Chinese disables HDR in portrait mode and leaves the background blown out. At night, both rely on a good light source to reduce noise.

Now, it’s Motorola that takes the point.

Best front camera set

None

Front camera records in 4K?

None

best selfie

Moto G73
Price

These smartphones were officially launched in the Europeian market. The POCO X5 Pro arrived in the country costing BRL 3,500, well above the suggested price of BRL 2,000 for the Moto G73. In the current scenario, the distance has decreased a lot, but we still see the cheapest Motorola device in the national retail, in the range of R$ 1,600.

Therefore, G73 closes the duel with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe?

Moto G73

Which has the lowest current cost?

Moto G73
Conclusion

Despite having two intermediaries with well-defined benefits, the confrontation proved to be balanced between Xiaomi and Motorola. We saw this mainly in cameras, with emphasis on the night mode and the videos on the Chinese side; and HDR and selfies for Lenovo’s rival.

The POCO X5 Pro still got the better of its more resistant design, the higher quality AMOLED screen, the stereo sound with three speakers and its battery with better autonomy and shorter recharge time.

On the other hand, the Moto G73 stands above the competition in its most updated and fluid system, in its faster multitasking performance, despite not having the best performance in games, and in its lower price in Europe.

RESULT

POCO X5 Pro: 7 POINTS

  • sturdier design
  • AMOLED screen, with larger size and Dolby Vision
  • More powerful and immersive stereo sound
  • Better gaming performance
  • Longer battery life and shorter charging time
  • Rear cameras with superior clarity and night mode
  • 4K videos

Motorola Moto G73: 5 POINTS

  • More up-to-date and fluid system
  • Faster multitasking performance
  • Rear cameras with HDR and better macros
  • Front camera with sharper selfies and better portrait mode
  • Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Which of the two attracted you the most? Are your preferences met more by POCO or Moto? You can speak freely in the space below.

  • The Poco X5 Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 1,998. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Motorola Moto G73 is available at Extra for BRL 1,583. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
(updated on Jun 04, 2023 at 11:50 am)

