POCO X5 Pro vs Moto G73: is the best intermediary of the duo Xiaomi or Motorola? | Comparative

The POCO X5 Pro and the Moto G73 target a very similar audience. We are talking about the consumer who wants an above-average intermediary, with many qualities, but without charging the same as a top of the line. In this fight between Xiaomi and Motorola, which manufacturer has the best smartphone option in the category? That’s what we’re going to find out now, here at TechSmart.

design and connectivity

POCO X5 Pro

Both one and the other deliver a similar design to other more recent models. We're talking about the giant black block on the lid of the POCO, and the more discreet square module to house the Moto's cameras. Both have the same weight. The X5 Pro is the slimmer of the pair, only the G73 has the smallest dimensions in height and width. Their construction is nothing more than plastic, either on the sides or on the back. At least, the manufacturers put a matte finish, to give it a more premium look. Only the Chinese cell phone has an IP53 certification, which guarantees protection against dust and splashes.

Motorola Moto G73

At the front, the option of the two companies was the notch in the form of a hole in the display. The fingerprint reader is located on the side, integrated into their power button. A differential used by the X5 Pro is the infrared emitter, which allows you to use the device as a TV remote control. Only Motorola still comes with a microSD card slot in its hybrid drawer. It also has Bluetooth 5.3, more advanced than the rival's version 5.2. Xiaomi responds with the sixth generation Wi-Fi, while the competitor is in the fifth. NFC is already present in the pair, to allow approximation payments. With a more resistant design, the first point goes to POCO.

Multimedia and resources

Screen





The two smartphones bet on a screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, to ensure ample fluidity in the system animations and compatible games. But perhaps these are the only similarities between them in this regard. The X5 Pro uses an AMOLED type display, which provides a higher level of brightness, contrast and colors than the G73. Not to mention the larger size of the Chinese, as well as the better frontal use, thanks to the smaller edges. POCO also contains the differentials of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies, which improve the reproduction of streaming services. Apart from the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, to give extra protection against scratches. Xiaomi widens the scoreboard.

best screen technology POCO X5 Pro Best screen brightness POCO X5 Pro more colors POCO X5 Pro Best screen resolution None bigger screen POCO X5 Pro Better screen-to-body ratio POCO X5 Pro High Hz screen? Both Fastest touch sensor POCO X5 Pro Better protection against scratches POCO X5 Pro Overall screen quality POCO X5 Pro

Sound





Manufacturers didn’t skimp and put a stereo audio system in their intermediaries. The difference is that POCO has three sound outputs, which allows for greater immersion than the Moto’s two speakers. As a result, the X5 Pro offers greater sound power than the G73, as well as quality, thanks to a better balance between bass, mids and highs. At least, the duo didn’t dispense with the standard headphone jack, even though they don’t send an accessory in the package. The Chinese model scores one more point.

Sound is stereo? Both three speakers POCO X5 Pro Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance POCO X5 Pro sound power POCO X5 Pro Do headphones come in the box? None

System





POCO still comes out of the box with Android 12 pre-installed, while Moto already comes with version 13 of the “little robot”. Both are likely to have the same longevity, but coming with a newer edition natively translates to Motorola’s advantage here. The G73 also offers a smoother experience than the X5 Pro when navigating the system, thanks to its cleaner interface. In mobile network, both provide a fast internet, by supporting 5G. Moving on to features, Xiaomi highlighted the Always-on Display, to show information even with the screen locked, and the possibility of measuring heartbeats with the rear camera and flash. On the other hand, Motorola stands out for its gestures to turn on the flashlight and open the camera app, in addition to the Secure Folder, which protects your media with an access password. With a few more benefits, the point goes to the Moto G.

Well-updated system? Moto G73 Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Moto G73

Performance

On one side is the Snapdragon 778G that powers the X5 Pro. On the other, the Dimensity 930 equipped on the G73 appears. In this battle between Qualcomm and MediaTek, which platform offers the best performance? We saw an advantage of almost 18 seconds for Moto, which stands out when it comes to holding apps in the background. The scenario is reversed in benchmarks, with a quieter victory for POCO, either in AnTuTu or in Geekbench indicators. The chip of the Chinese model still takes the best in games, with a performance superior to the rival in the most complex titles. Motorola scores for the best multitasking; and Xiaomi scores for being better for games.

Who does better on the opening test? Moto G73 Who wins in the most demanding games? POCO X5 Pro Who has the best benchmark numbers? POCO X5 Pro What is the most up to date processor? Moto G73 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Moto G73 Which has more storage? None

Battery

These devices have a battery of 5,000 mAh. But not always having the same capacity means seeing equal durations. In our standardized tests, the POCO reached almost 29 hours of autonomy, well above the almost 24 and a half hours achieved by the Moto. And do not think that the situation changes on recharging. The 67 W adapter sent by Xiaomi allows completing the process in 46 minutes, practically half an hour less than Motorola’s total time, with its 30 W TurboPower. This is an easy point for the Chinese.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? POCO X5 Pro Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? POCO X5 Pro Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

The X5 Pro has three rear cameras led by the 108MP main one, versus a dual set from the G73 that comes with a 50MP primary sensor. Despite the difference in resolution, in practice, each mobile has its strengths here. POCO takes pictures with more detail and has a better night mode. The Moto stands out for its more accurate dynamic range. Their ultrawide ends up suffering from a significant drop in sharpness. A Motorola differential here is to put an automatic focus, to have better macros than those captured by Xiaomi’s dedicated low-resolution and fixed-focus lens. With a balance between the benefits of one and the other, we give one point for each in this regard.

Best rear camera set POCO X5 Pro Best photos of the day Moto G73 best night photos POCO X5 Pro most versatile set Both best ultrawide Both best telephoto lens None best macro Moto G73 (via ultrawide) best depth None

Photos taken with the POCO X5 Pro

Only POCO’s camcorder supports 4K video. Moto’s is limited to Full HD recordings. The Chinese model also offers the most efficient electronic stabilization and the most agile focus of the duo. At least, both bring good quality stereo audio capture. Xiaomi gets the point once again.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Better electronic stabilization POCO X5 Pro agile focus POCO X5 Pro Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? POCO X5 Pro Stereo audio capture Both best video quality POCO X5 Pro

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G73

The front camera of these devices has a resolution of 16 MP, but they present very different results. The POCO takes smoothed selfies even during the day, which make the records less sharp than those of the Moto. In addition, the Chinese disables HDR in portrait mode and leaves the background blown out. At night, both rely on a good light source to reduce noise. Now, it’s Motorola that takes the point.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Moto G73

Price

These smartphones were officially launched in the Europeian market. The POCO X5 Pro arrived in the country costing BRL 3,500, well above the suggested price of BRL 2,000 for the Moto G73. In the current scenario, the distance has decreased a lot, but we still see the cheapest Motorola device in the national retail, in the range of R$ 1,600. Therefore, G73 closes the duel with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Moto G73 Which has the lowest current cost? Moto G73

Conclusion

Despite having two intermediaries with well-defined benefits, the confrontation proved to be balanced between Xiaomi and Motorola. We saw this mainly in cameras, with emphasis on the night mode and the videos on the Chinese side; and HDR and selfies for Lenovo’s rival. The POCO X5 Pro still got the better of its more resistant design, the higher quality AMOLED screen, the stereo sound with three speakers and its battery with better autonomy and shorter recharge time. On the other hand, the Moto G73 stands above the competition in its most updated and fluid system, in its faster multitasking performance, despite not having the best performance in games, and in its lower price in Europe.

RESULT POCO X5 Pro: 7 POINTS sturdier design

AMOLED screen, with larger size and Dolby Vision

More powerful and immersive stereo sound

Better gaming performance

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Rear cameras with superior clarity and night mode

4K videos Motorola Moto G73: 5 POINTS More up-to-date and fluid system

Faster multitasking performance

Rear cameras with HDR and better macros

Front camera with sharper selfies and better portrait mode

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Which of the two attracted you the most? Are your preferences met more by POCO or Moto? You can speak freely in the space below.