From above and below: The pictures of the week (week 33)

A bird’s-eye view or a frog’s-eye view result in special views of motifs. Then even a lake shimmers in the brightest colors.

One of the main reasons why drone photography is so attractive is that it gives us views we don’t get to see otherwise. Landscapes such as rivers, lakes or forests are particularly suitable. A very nice example is the photo “Summer colors at the lake” by photographer dave-derbis. It shows a jetty on a lake in Leipzig, which is framed by a colorful sea of ​​algae.

The harmoniously coordinated colors and shapes result in a wonderfully artfully abstract picture. At the same time, the distribution of the algae is reminiscent of fractals, as described by the mathematician Mandelbrot as a set of complex numbers that result in precisely such geometric figures (apple men) in the computer simulation on the screen.

From a frog’s perspective

But views from also lead to interesting motifs, such as the picture of the day from Sunday “Oktoberbaum 2” by Fabio Keiner, who photographed the crown of a pine tree from a frog’s perspective, creating an organic, abstract structure. Or gallery member totalstranger with his picture “Sigma (v.2.0)”, which shows a high-rise building shot almost vertically upwards, which appears extraterrestrial due to the black and white conversion.

For the perspective from , however, you do not necessarily have to launch a drone. It’s right to climb a mountain. In this way, gallery member bS-mr shows us a rare view of the illuminated dam wall of the Edertalsperre.

Our photo gallery shows other worth seeing of the day of the past week.



The pictures of the week (week 33) (7 pictures)

Darth Vader’s second home

To his photo Darth Vader’s second home Photographer Rontrus writes to us: “This picture, now almost nine years old, shows a grandiosely ugly Deutsche Bahn building (actually ‘DB’ instead of ‘DV’) in Frankfurt am Main, the sight of which always triggers the association ‘dwelling place of dark powers’ in me .” Nikon D300s 18-200mm zoom (Image: Rontrus)



(pen)

