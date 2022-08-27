Our readers speak: do you prefer to play on PC or console, why?

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that each platform has its advantages. Playing on s is one of the most popular options today because they guarantee that we will always meet the minimum requirements to move the games that they arrive while their life cycle lasts, but as we told you at the time in this article this is misleading, because the fact that a game works does not mean that it works optimally.

I have a PS4, and I have been able to experience this problem in many games, although without a doubt one of the ones that has given me the most trouble in this regard was days gone. The loading times they’re so ridiculous that you can leave it charging and go get ready and have a coffee while you wait, and on top of that the frame rate per second has drops that affect the gameplay and ruin the experience. I was able to play it on both PS4 and PC, and it goes without saying that the experience on the latter was light years ahead of what Sony’s console offered.

In recent years, most of the advantages offered by playing on console have disappeared, or have been so diluted that right now there is little reason not to choose PC gaming. I know that someone will tell me that the price of the hardware is enough justification to go for a console, but the truth is that:

The price of PS5 and Xbox Series X is still inflated, and the first continues to easily exceed 800 euros. For less than that money we can buy a very competent gaming PC, as we saw in this guide.

superior to that of the PC, they do not enjoy the Steam offers, which reduce the price of triple A games to less than 5 euros, and on top you have to pay to access the most basic online functionslike multiplayer.

Personally I have it very clear, I to play on PC. There was a time when I loved playing on both platforms, In fact, I have had many consoles and I have enjoyed everything from jewels as old as the Atari 2600, NES and SEGA Master System to more advanced models such as PS1, Dreamcast, Xbox and many others until reaching PS4.

Nowadays I totally prefer to play on PC, although I have a selection of retro consoles for nostalgia, and to enjoy the experience of playing with the original controller. I choose the PC because for my taste it offers the best possible experience, it allows me to buy games at very cheap prices, it gives me the possibility to scale the performance according to my budget without having to completely change the equipment and because even with a cheap configuration (less than 1,000 euros) it is already capable of clearly surpassing to current generation consoles. Now it’s your turn, gaming on PC or console and why? we read each other