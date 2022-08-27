Eduardo Capetillo and Itatí Cantoral act in one of the most watched series in Spanish on Netflix

To the Chilean screenwriter Jose Ignacio Valenzuela He is known for countless Latin American telenovelas and his most recent hit Who killed Sarah? in Netflix. Now the television writer returns to work with the streaming in where there was fire, a series of 39 episodes in telenovela format that ranks second in the Top 10 of the most watched non-English speaking series on the platform.

“Poncho finds the body of his brother and, following the clues of the crime, he reaches a team of firefighters from a CDMX neighborhood. Using a false identity, he gets a job at the central station and meets Olivia, a teammate and the only person who will discover his secret and help him get to the truth. At the same time, Ricardo, an ex-convict, returns to find his son, who does not know of his existence, ”says the official synopsis of the title.

When Poncho Quiroga (Ivan Amozurrutia) discovers the lifeless body of his twin brother in the woods, undertakes a mission to find the culprit behind the crime . Daniel (Mauricio Henao) was working as a journalist and was chasing a story about the Reynosa Butcher, but discovered very important information about this case before he passed away. Thus begins the plot where there was fire.

What really happened to him? Poncho will have to investigate and the clue will take him to a fire station in Mexico City, where he goes undercover to find Daniel’s killer. On the other hand, we know the story of Ricardo Urzúa (Edward Capetillo), a convict who has just served 25 years in prison for the Butcher’s crimes, although, in reality, he is innocent of all these accusations. Later we will know that this subject is of great importance in the plot that involves Poncho and his brother.

Ricardo also deceives the fire department, while pretending to be the newly arrived commander. To fulfill this plan, the help of Gloria (Itatí Cantoral) will be extremely important. This is how she develops a close working relationship with Poncho without fully knowing the truth behind the past.

Who make up the cast of the Mexican series?

Edward Capetillo and Itatí Cantoral make up the main cast of this new action, drama and romance production. Both give life respectively to Ricardo Urzúa and Gloria Carmona, and the rest of the cast is made up of Eduardo Capetillo Jr. like the young version of Ricardo Urzúa, Ivan Amozurrutia like Poncho/Alfonso Quiroga, Pole Morin like Julian, Emerald Pimentel as Olivia Serrano Oka Giner like leonora, Daniel Range like Gerard, Antonio Sotillo like A. Molina, Plutarch Haza as Noé Serrano/Hugo, Humberto Bust like Ángel Linares, among others.

Olivia (Esmeralda Pimentel) and Poncho (Iván Amozurrutia) develop a romance as the episodes go by. (Netflix)

The chapters of where there was fire premiered on August 17 in Netflix and, since then, they have managed to place themselves among the most watched in countries such as Argentina, Mexico, the United States, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Venezuela, Brazil, Chile.

: