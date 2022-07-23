Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: DMD Clone, Every Day Spirit and more

HomeTech NewsAppsFree apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the...

A new weekend and we start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.

In search of the lost app, informing you of free apps and games in the App Store

DMD Clone

We start with an app that will interest you a lot if you like to take photos of yourself in different environments. There is no need for manual settings with DMD Clone. It is fully automated, allowing for the best possible cloning results. You’ll want to take at least three photos, but you can use up to seven at a time.

Try to be as still as possible while taking your photos and do your best to line up your backgrounds and avoid overlapping subjects for the best possible results. DMD Clone will automatically stitch your subjects together to create a single perfect photo. You can share your creations via Facebook, Twitter, or AirDrop, or you can import them into other apps. It is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at €9.99.

Every Day Spirit

This app offers more than 1000 handmade wallpapers full of uplifting and encouraging messages. There are 15 different categories and a favorites section so you can organize your most loved wallpapers.

We can all use a little more kindness in this world. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).

FoodyLife

Instead of focusing on calorie counting, FoodyLife offers a visual way to track and analyze eating habits. Take photos of everything you eat throughout the day and add them to your story. Each entry allows you to record notes and how many servings from each food group were found in the meal.

Food group meters will fill throughout the day, which will allow you to easily visualize your progress. The app also includes photo filters, customizable nutritional values, helpful reminders, and detailed reports. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards). App valued at 3.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, File Explorer & Player

file explorer allows you to access your Mac from anywhere in your home. You will first need to download the free companion app from the developer website.

Later, Launch both apps and your devices will sync automatically. Remote Drive gives you full access to the files on your Mac, letting you view photos and documents, stream videos, stream music, and transfer content with ease. App valued at €5.99. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and tvOS.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a different sudoku game

Use your careful and methodical thinking skills to solve fun emoji sudoku puzzles. The game offers endless puzzles with tons of different emojis. You can play offline and share the sudoku level you are playing with friends.

Emoji Sudoku has synced progress so you can pick up where you started on any device that’s signed in to your iCloud. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).

What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may change after publication.

