Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: DMD Clone, Every Day Spirit and more

Food group meters will fill throughout the day, which will allow you to easily visualize your progress. The app also includes photo filters, customizable nutritional values, helpful reminders, and detailed reports. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards). App valued at 3.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, File Explorer & Player

file explorer allows you to access your Mac from anywhere in your home. You will first need to download the free companion app from the developer website.

Later, Launch both apps and your devices will sync automatically. Remote Drive gives you full access to the files on your Mac, letting you view photos and documents, stream videos, stream music, and transfer content with ease. App valued at €5.99. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and tvOS.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a different sudoku game

Use your careful and methodical thinking skills to solve fun emoji sudoku puzzles. The game offers endless puzzles with tons of different emojis. You can play offline and share the sudoku level you are playing with friends.

Emoji Sudoku has synced progress so you can pick up where you started on any device that’s signed in to your iCloud. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).

Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may change after publication.

