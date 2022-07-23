Facebook launches new tabs: Feeds and Home for greater account control

These are the new and Home tabs.

Facebook debuted the new Feeds feature where you can find the latest publications and activities of the closest friends that are added to the social network and of the favorite groups and pages, in this way you can more easily access the content of certain specific s.

TechSmart learned that to use this new function, users will only have to create a favorites list where they will include the friends, accounts and pages from which they want to see publications more frequentlysomething that will be very useful for people who have a large number of friends on the platform.

For its part, Home is the other tab that has also been released today, and from this you will be able to access new content and personalized suggestions made by the platform’s algorithm, so in this section Internet users will find reels and stories that they might find interesting.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and owner of Meta, the company to which Facebook belongs, has announced that these new updates are intended to users have more over what they want to see on the platform and also about the type of content they want to explore.

In this way, from Feeds you will find the most recent posts from friends, pages and groups with which you interact the most, Of course, adding them to the favorites as already mentioned, but in addition to choosing the accounts, you can also filter the type of contentmaking the platform come to have a great possibility of customization.

As for Home, it will practically be the main tab, currently known by the house icon, where the new content will be presented with which Facebook will identify the interests of users to personalize their experience on the social network.

In other words, just as new content from creators and pages will be discovered on Home, Feeds, beyond being a way to keep an eye on favorite accounts, whether from friends or groups, will work as a tool with which You will be able to organize all the information that is presented on the platform, in order to quickly find exactly what you are looking for, for example access the latest job offers published in a job group in the city.

In addition to these two new tabs, other new updates are coming for Facebook, since in the future the social network would allow up to five profiles from the same account.

According to a statement published in Reuters last Thursday, Facebook would be planning to allow its users to create up to five accounts from the same registered email, as a measure to stop the decrease in the number of users caused by the stiff competition between different social networks to attract more people.

The new update would allow creditors of Facebook accounts to have five profiles, one being the main one and the remaining four being secondary. In this way, it would be possible to maintain contact with different social circles and also publish different content, something that would be very useful for entrepreneurs or bloggers. However, it has been indicated that although the additional accounts will be kept under moderate anonymity, to access them you will have to enter the main profile, in which users have registered their personal data such as their real name or telephone number.

The Silicon Valley technology company has also been emphatic in stating that, despite this possible update, its policies against impersonation and the use of other misleading identity figures will continue to stand. Any such violation could directly affect all accounts created by the same user.

On the other hand, Meta, the company that owns Facebook, announced that they will not use these multiple accounts in the total calculation of their registered and active users. It is worth remembering that this new function is being tested with a minimum percentage of its users.

: